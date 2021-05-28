Jesus watched the crowd putting money into the treasury. Many rich people put in large sums. A poor widow came and put in two small copper coins, which are worth a penny. Then he called his disciples and said to them, “Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put in more than all those who are contributing to the treasury. For all of them have contributed out of their abundance; but she out of her poverty has put in everything she had.” (Mark 12:41-42)
The hospital doesn’t allow children on the third floor, where a young mother recuperates after surgery. She misses her two little daughters terribly. Her husband realizes that the girls miss her, too. He can see their confusion, verging on fear, when they ask over and over where she is.
At the end of his visit with his wife one day, he tells her to watch out her window in one hour. He goes to his sister’s house, picks up the girls, and drives them to the hospital. As they get out of the car, he points to their mother’s room, and they can see her at the window, smiling at them.
It isn’t even close to what any of them want; what they want is to be in the very same place, to be able to touch and hug each other. But this is all the man can do, so he does it every day until his wife is able to come home. Years later, they all remember those very special times when, blowing kisses and waving, they sent their love back and forth across the parking lot.
Another man watches helplessly as his elderly mother grows progressively weaker from lung cancer. A lifelong voracious reader, she is too spent even to enjoy that pastime anymore. Her son wants to cure her, make her young again, but of course he can’t. So instead he moves her bed next to a window. Just outside, where she can see them easily, he places four birdfeeders he has built himself, and every morning he fills them as full as he can.
During her final days she drowses, peacefully following the graceful motions of the cardinals and English sparrows and purple finches as they feast on the seeds. On the day of her death, the man and his family find solace in the presence of mourning doves, who softly coo a message of God’s loving kindness.
If our eyes are open at all, we see so many things wrong in the world right now. Mass shootings, racial strife, political divisiveness — real problems, so large they overwhelm us.
We know how things could be, how they really should be, and we see how far off we are. It’s so tempting to give in to the idea that since we can’t even begin to set things right in any way that truly will make a difference, we might just as well not try at all.
But the story of the widow’s mite tells us exactly the opposite. However pitifully small our gifts might be, we must offer them. We need to give what we have, do what we can, wave across the parking lot, invite the birds. And God will bless us, beyond measure.
