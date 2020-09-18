The Book “The Night” is written by Eliezer Wiesel, a holocaust survivor of Auschwitz concentration camp & a Nobel Prize winner.
When Wiesel was in the camp, he met a boy who was loved by everyone. One day when the prisoners returned to their camp after the day long hard work, they were shocked to see that two men and the little boy were picked up to be hanged on the gallows.
All the prisoners murmured, saying: “Can God not spare this little boy?” However the boy was hanged between the two men and the men died quickly but not the boy.
“But the third rope was still moving: the child, too light, was still breathing...And so he remained for more than half an hour, lingering between life and death, writhing before our eyes. And we were forced to look at him at close range. He was still alive when I passed him. His tongue was still red, his eyes not yet extinguished.
Behind me, I heard the same man asking:
“For God’s sake, where is God?”
And from within me, I heard a voice answer:
“Where He is? This is where — hanging here from this gallows...”
During these difficult times we ask the same question: Where is God now? We want God to intervene and perform a mighty miracle to save everyone from this pandemic, don’t we?
The chief priests, scribes and the elders mocked Jesus on the cross: “He saved others; He cannot save Himself. Let Him now come down from the cross, and we will believe in Him. (Mt. 27:42). Those passed by mocked “If you are the son of God, Come down from the cross” (Mt. 27:40). The devil then tempted Jesus saying: “If you are the Son of God, tell this stone to become bread.” (Lk. 4:3). “If you are son of God, throw yourself down from the pinnacle of the temple, angels will protect you” (Lk 4:10-11). Jesus did not respond to their demands for He is not an extraordinary magician or miracle worker.
Our God is Emmanuel, God who is with us in our ordinary life situations.
Wiesel recognized God in the person of boy. It is easy to mistake the presence of the Lord if we look for Jesus as an extraordinary person, a magician. Mary mistook Jesus for a gardener, Peter mistook Jesus as an ordinary man on the beach, Cleopas and his companion met Christ as a stranger while at a meal.
He is present as an ordinary person. God never forces himself on us, but Christ joins us in a walk in the garden or a visit with a friend or while sorrowing at the death of a friend or watching the beautiful scenery or reading a consoling letter from a friend.
He is present with us in the form of caregivers, those on the frontline in this war against COVID-19, in our good neighbors and family members. As poet Francis Thompson puts it, God is The Hound of Heaven who relentlessly follows us when we try to escape from His love. He is with us. Jesus says: when you did it to the least of my brethren, you did it for me. We need to see Christ in the suffering brothers and sisters. We cannot pass by and become devotees of Pontius Pilate: ‘washed his hands before the crowd, saying, “I am innocent of this man’s blood.”
We have to be our brothers’ keeper at this time of great suffering. Meet God in every person on our life journey.
