Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign. Behold a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and his name shall be called Emmanuel. (Isaiah 7:14)
In today’s article I want to talk about the incarnation. Though this is a word we don’t use every day, we experience the power of Christmas at this time of year because of it.
The incarnation is God coming into the world in human form. God the Father sent His only son to change the world by first becoming one like us. Miracle of miracles, He became one of us. This was no small sentiment for the King of the Universe to allow a part of Himself to be reduced to this flesh and blood. He was not reduced in the way of becoming any less Divine, yet he was by choice limited to the struggles of what it means to be a human being. He had all the opportunities to sin, yet never did. This doesn’t mean he was never disappointed at the failures of those who followed Him, this happened all the time.
The incarnation helps us in answering for ourselves the age-old question: if God is all powerful, all loving and has our best intent in mind then why doesn’t He come down here and do something about every type of human suffering that has and will every exist on this planet?
I am so glad you asked that question. He has and He did. It is called the incarnation and we celebrate with millions of all time and place at Christmas time. It is not about the gifts. It is about the greatest and most selfless gift ever given. That gift is and that gift was named Jesus. It is because of this gift in the form of a person that we now give gifts to one another. Gifts do not need to be expensive, elaborate or even bought in the marketplace for that matter to be good gifts.
“Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows,” (1 Chronicles 16:11-12.)
Another one of God’s names was Emmanuel. This literally translated means God with Us. We have known about and met a God who wants to be with us. He is not satisfied to stand at a distance and watch us suffer. He wants to be intimately involved with the everyday cries of our heart for something more. It’s as much of a miracle that it happened as how it happened. God took a nobody that was available and made them into a somebody. He noticed her and chose to use her.
It is the same for us, there is a purpose for which we were born. If we waste our single solitary life for lesser living, then we have wasted the most precious gift given to us. Don’t waste another moment. Receive the greatest Christmas gift into your heart and become a little more like Christ today than you were yesterday. May the peace of God fill your hearts and minds. Merry Christmas.
