“You disregard God’s commandment but cling to human tradition” Mark 7:8
During COVID-19 variant tide, who will eat with unwashed hands? Now parents make sure that their children wash their hands before the meals. In Jesus’ era, all Jews do not eat without washing their hands, keeping the tradition of elders. The Pharisees and Scribes questioned Jesus, “Why do your disciples not follow the tradition of the elders”. Jesus is not mad at them but happy to educate dining etiquette to the disciples. Jesus is upset with them because they “disregard God’s commandment and cling to human tradition.”
The question does not apply to the neglect of hygienic standards, but the failure to perform the ritual act. The Scripture says that before eating the sacrificed meat of the temple, the priest washes his hands and feet (Ex 30:17-21). Little by little this custom had adopted in the Jewish homes and given rise to the belief that the rule had been dictated by the Lord.
The custom went to the extreme neglecting the central commandments and principles of the law of God, like mercy and service. Jesus says that God is not interested in external purity, formalisms, and solemn liturgies of the temple appearances. He warns the Pharisees and us about the possibility of fixation on external observance and external appearance. He wants to focus on the heart of the law or interior reality. The right ordering of the soul. One of the modern temptations is unconcern with the interior act of soul.
In the Old Testament, there are many things that could ritually defile a person. For example, contact with the dead or with an unclean animal, and so on. This is a kind of teaching by which God taught Israel to associate moral wrongdoing with death and distasteful behavior. Ultimately, it is what comes out of the heart and not what materially happens to the body that defiles a person in the sight of God.
It is worth mentioning the various sins that come out of the heart of man according to Jesus (Mark 7:21). “From their hearts come evil thoughts, unchastity, theft, murder, adultery, greed, malice, deceit, licentiousness, envy, blasphemy, arrogance and folly. All these evils come from within and they defile.”
More than keeping the tradition it is more important to eliminate these interior acts of the heart.
Today it is much easier to keep exterior tradition than interior purity of heart! Why? This story may give us some of the reasons. When the guru sat down to worship each evening, the ashram (Convent) cat would get in the way and distract the worshippers. So, he ordered that the cat be tied during evening worship.
After the guru died, the cat continued to be tied during evening worship. And when the cat expired, another cat was brought to the ashram so that it could be duly tied during evening worship. Centuries later, learned treatises were written by the guru’s scholarly disciples on the liturgical significance of tying up a cat while worship is performed. (“The song of the bird” by Anthony de Mello.)
Is there any hope for us? If we have defiled ourselves, there is a second chance. Because God is love, the infilling love of God cleanses our hearts from those 12 different kinds of evils that were listed. Through baptism, our hearts are sprinkled clean from an evil conscience (Heb 10:22). If we have defiled ourselves after baptism, there is the sacrament of confession.
