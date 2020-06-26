1 John 4:20: "Those who say, ‘I love God’, and hate their brothers or sisters, are liars; for those who do not love a brother or sister whom they have seen, cannot love God whom they have not seen."
Today, we are living in a toxic world. I work in my room at home where I have MSN on one TV and FOX news on the other. I read the Washington Times sometimes and the Washington Post regularly. I sense the white pride on the one hand from the image of Jesus to the statues admiring the Confederacy to the frustration of the Black Lives Matter Movement that has been taken for granted and stereotyped for years.
As everyone refers to our forefathers, I have been doing a little bit of research. I have just finished a book on Benjamin Franklin, plus reading the book, Founding Faith by Steven Waldman, so I thought a word or two about Franklin might be in order on this upcoming 4th of July long weekend.
Franklin was born and raised in New England Puritan land where he rebelled against their forced dominated society. The persecution they inflicted on others was worse than what they came to the New World to overcome. Franklin saw the founding of America as establishing a particular religion and not a freedom for all religions religion. In that light, both Thomas Jefferson and George Washington agreed when they entered into the writing of the Declaration. Franklin and Jefferson feared the establishment of a state-sponsored religion.
What Franklin believed, as well as Jefferson (who wrote his own Bible) was strongly echoed here in I John 4:20. Six weeks before he died Franklin was asked by Ezra Stiles (1727–1795), the Calvinist president of Yale College, to write about his faith.
"Here is my Creed," Franklin wrote to Stiles. "I believe in one God, Creator of the Universe. That He governs it by His Providence. That he ought to be worshipped. That the most acceptable Service we render to him, is doing Good to his other Children. That the Soul of Man is immortal, and will be treated with Justice in another Life respecting its Conduct in this ... As for Jesus of Nazareth ... I think the system of Morals and Religion as he left them to us, the best the World ever saw ... but I have ... some Doubts to his Divinity; though' it is a Question I do not dogmatism upon, having never studied it, and think it is needless to busy myself with it now, where I expect soon an Opportunity of knowing the Truth with less Trouble."
The narrative was classic Franklin, witty and to the point. Religion was worthless unless it promoted virtuous behavior. Jesus was the greatest moral teacher who ever lived, but he was not God.
This was the narrative of Jefferson and much of the Declaration — that justice, mercy and righteousness should dominate our faith — not just a heavenly belief. For how can one love God whom they have not seen if they cannot love man whom they have seen.
In today’s society, we have forgotten the words of scripture, Franklin and Jefferson.
Let’s recapture the hope of our forefathers and that of Jesus and scripture on this upcoming 4th of July weekend. Let's do it through our marches, discussions, and living.
