As the pandemic wears on, most of us are aware of a need for perseverance. Perseverance is “doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success.” In other words, it is “hanging in there.”
The Bible has a lot to say concerning perseverance regarding our faith, but those principles easily carry over into what I call “the dailiness of life.” The book of Revelation, which speaks prophetically about the time of Jesus’ return, encourages us to persevere.
Revelation 3:10 says “Because you have kept the word of My perseverance, I also will keep you from the hour of testing, that hour which is about to come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth.” Here, persevering in the truth and faith gives us a favored status in the eyes of God.
Another word that Revelation uses, that is a companion of perseverance, is the word endurance. Endurance is “the ability to withstand hardship or adversity.” Again...”hanging in there.”
In Revelation 2:3, Jesus commends those who “have perseverance and have endured for My name’s sake, and have not grown weary.” God appreciates, protects and commends those who persevere in Him through difficulties and persecution.
So how do we grow in perseverance and endurance? James, chapter one, puts it this way: “Consider it all joy, my brethren, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.”
What does this mean in a practical sense? To me, it means embracing trials and challenges, rather than hoping they will go away. It involves seeing each difficulty as an opportunity for God to show Himself strong in our lives. It embraces believing that God really is working all things together for our good when we place our faith in Jesus (see Romans 8:28).
Something that helps me during trials is picturing Jesus with me when I am going through something hard. The thought of Jesus being in the boat with me in the midst of the storm puts a smile on my face. Instead of thinking “Oh no, my boat is sinking,” I believe “There is no way this boat is going down with Jesus in it!”
Another interesting element of perseverance and endurance is that they partially define love. God’s love endures. He loves us no matter what we have done. 1 Corinthians says that love “endures all things.” A lot of people say “I love you” too lightly. They say it based on a feeling rather than a decision to be committed “no matter what.”
This may be too strong a statement, but it is almost as if we haven’t even begun to love until there is a reason to not feel love towards another person. We haven’t really crossed over the threshold of loving like God loves until someone has hurt, rejected, mistreated or betrayed us. This is the place where the “endurance” of love is put to the test.
I love the sentiment of Romans 5:8. “God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” God’s love for us is a persevering, enduring kind of love. Those who accept Jesus come to understand this love and learn to extend it to others.
In the end, all credit goes back to God. 1 John 4:19 tells us that “We love each other because he loved us first.” In other words, God, through Jesus, is ultimately the source of our perseverance, endurance and unconditional love. It flows through us because it comes from Him.
