I have never been fly fishing. But, over the years I have found myself intrigued and excited about how the skill versus art of it can be applied to life situations.
The epic struggle of the catch as described in the infamous “The Old Man and the Sea” by one of my favorite authors to teach in a high school English class, Ernest Hemingway, is appealing to me. I have reread “The Old Man and the Sea” at different ages to reflect upon the battles in life and the significance of finding a purpose and achieving it. “Man is not made for defeat,” I hear Santiago’s words as he gives a message about perseverance in the two-day struggle with the Marlin.
I was, likewise, taken away to a new world and intrigue for fly fishing when I first read “A River Runs Through It,” by Norman Maclean, years ago. Another short but powerful read, Maclean’s work did not focus on one man’s grit as portrayed in Hemingway’s novel. Instead, Maclean used the descriptions of fly fishing in western Montana to show the battles between human weakness in an environment of boundless beauty, giving grace to someone and accepting the disgrace they cause, and the vast difference between those who help and those who are lost in helplessness. “You can love completely without complete understanding,” Maclean proposes.
With fly fishing as the example, Maclean causes the reader to wonder, “is living life about teachable tasks and moments or just about pure artistic gifts and chance?” The answer, according to Maclean, is to read the river, the fish, and yourself – and don’t spend one wasted motion or expect perfection. “Many of us would probably be better fishermen if we did not spend so much time watching and waiting for the world to become perfect,” writes Maclean.
Last year, West Virginia’s own champion of the State and the sport of flyrod fishing, Curtis Fleming of Fly Rod Chronicles, put an interesting spin on an assembly about career choices to the student body of North Marion High. Then, it was rejuvenating as a leader and educator to watch as students, male and female alike, learned to cast fly rods, after they listened to Fleming talk of his challenges as a student: boredom and dislike of school.
He talked of how he turned his passion for the State and his energy and love of flyrod fishing into a career that he promotes all over the world, while ultimately returning home to his roots “Almost Heaven’s” streams. Groups of students remained well after the assembly to ask of his experiences, pose for selfies, and share their own experiences, or find out how to become involved in fly rod fishing. They caught what he cast that day: the energy and substitute for so many obstacles they face in school and life. This next week Fleming returns to North Marion High to hook students even more. Like every good lesson, it serves us all well to be repeated – particularly if it is a foundation for a skill that will improve us and help us to better understand an alternate method or different perspective we had not considered.
From the hook to the point of sale, there are trade secrets found in fishing. In “When Fish Fly: Lessons for Creating a Vital and Energized Workplace,” the story of the World Famous Pike Place Fish Market in Seattle echoes Maclean’s thoughts on fishing but in a leadership model. The author proposes that people fish all of the time, but a true fisherman or leader understands that “it’s not about the fish, but it’s about the experience of fishing.” Like this tip, the advice of the book centers around concepts in fishing:
“Seeing the Big Fish” by creating a vision
“Rowing as One” by achieving individual commitment and team alignment
“Breaking Free From the Net” by first changing yourself
“Removing the Hook” by having courageous conversations
“Hush, or the Fish Won’t Bite” by listening more than you speak as a leader
“From Minnows to Whales” by using coaching for greatness
“Unsnagging the Line” by turning challenges into breakthroughs
“Finding Your Fish Worth Catching” by taking a stand
As if Hemingway, Maclean, and Yokoyama were in a simultaneous conversation on the river, we are reminded whether you are fighting for your life in a vast and sometimes cruel ocean, trying to find the good in a family member with a substance abuse problem or gambling addiction, or pulling a workplace out of a negative culture or sense of defeat, in the words of Yokoyama, “Blame has no purpose, and it is a lousy teacher.”
Similarly, Hemingway promotes hope, resiliency, and belief in one’s self:
“It is silly not to hope…”
“it is powerful to believe you are more than your reality…”
“Let them think that I am more man than I am and I will be so.”
No doubt Curtis Fleming will return to an audience of North Marion High students on Monday and talk of his experiences and passion while echoing the words of Maclean that he has learned in his own life and airs each Sunday in episodes of Fly Rod Chronicles: “One great thing about fly fishing is that after a while nothing exists of the world but thoughts about fly fishing” because “it is not fly fishing if you are not looking for answers to questions.”
