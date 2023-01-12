Good morning Mannington.
I hope everyone has had a great week. We seem to be back to winter again. During this time of year many folks like to read. Remember to stop by the Mannington Public Library to get great books to read. This is also a time to begin thinking about planting vegetables and what flowers you would like in your gardens this summer.
Do you want to make changes in either type of gardening? This is the time to research for both. A stop at the library may help you find another one of their services that you would enjoy and didn’t know that was available. Remember others if the weather should turn bad this week. Someone just might need some help. Take care and stay safe.
Good Luck
It is January and some of us feel like this is the start of a new year in fairs and festivals. This weekend is the West Virginia Fairs and Festivals State Convention in Charleston. We want to wish Sarah Parrish, Mannington District Fair Queen, and the other young ladies that will be representing Marion County and the fairs and festivals of our area good luck as they compete for the title of West Virginia Fairs and Festivals Queen. The crowning will take place Saturday evening.
The convention begins earlier in the weekend and then continues through the weekend. There is business for the West Virginia Fairs and Festivals Convention planning, there are vendors for those attending the event to make contacts for entertainment for their individual event, and one of the big parts of the convention is the Queens pageant. There will be about 83 young ladies from around the state of West Virginia competing for the title of West Virginia Fairs and Festivals Queen. This young lady will then travel the state promoting fairs and festivals and will also reign as the West Virginia State Fair Queen. She will be a very busy person for the next year. Good luck Sarah and all of the other girls traveling from Marion County. Have fun and make new friends too.
Pizza, Sandwich and Salad Sale
The sale will begin again in January and the next date has been set for the Fairview Fire Department pizza, sandwich and salad sale. Plan now to support the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Jan. 14 and let them fix your evening meal. They will take orders from 3-6 p.m. The building is handicap accessible and you may dine in or place a carry out order. All proceeds will benefit the Fairview Fire Department. To place an order for pick up please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. Thank you for supporting this organization, they would love to see you there. Mark your calendar, for the next sale which will be on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb.y 12. A great way to support this organization and provide food without the work for this sporting event.
North Marion Basketball
If you do not have anything to do and enjoy watching high school basketball, plan to check the dates and come to North Marion High and enjoy an evening of girls or boys basketball. Some say they do not care for girls basketball, but you might change your mind if you attend a game. The girls are doing very good and are a joy to watch. They play a hard, fast-moving game. Both groups are going good and would enjoy your support at the games.
Check on Neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might still be in need of some help; we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. Weather is not always the reason someone may need help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door of just down the road.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
