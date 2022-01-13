Good Morning Mannington!
We will soon be half way through the first month of the new year. Hope all is well with everyone. Most everyone has Christmas decorations packed away and now we are looking forward to more of the new year.
I saw something the other day about Groundhog Day and so many days until spring. I guess this is how we think about moving forward. I have not seen my resident Robin since the snow and cold. We have had some very cold weather for the last few days, so please be careful with heating sources.
If you have extra heaters, be careful that there is plenty of space around them or if they are a type that needs to be vented. Think of others also, they might need some help. This is a bad time for problems with frozen water lines or failing furnaces. We might have to offer to help a neighbor. There are not too many activities at this time of year, but it could be a time to do some cleaning before spring or to plan for flowers and vegetables that you would like to plant.
If you just think a little you could come up with ways to help pass the time during this time of shorter daylight hours. It really won’t be long until one day you will say, that you have noticed that the daylight time is longer. Hope everyone has a good week, think of others and take care of each other. Stay safe.
Library events
The lineup of events was taken from the monthly newsletter.
Snowman Saturday Story Time: Parents if you have to miss story time during the week, this is the perfect time to bring the little ones in to enjoy stories, music and crafting during the winter chill in the warmth of the library. Snowman Story time will be held Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. The event is open to children of all ages.
Crafty Kid’s Club: Get ready for Valentine’s Day with these one-of-a-kind coasters that you make and decorate yourself on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. You can paint any design, and personalize them in anyway! Geared towards age 8 and up.
My Hero bibliotheca! Anime Club (Teen): Come relax after school and watch anime movies and shows on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. We’ll hang out, talk about what we’re watching, and what to watch next. Bring your friends, socialize, and maybe find a new favorite series.
Novel Ideas: Teen Group — This month, as painting is quite popular with the teens, we will learn how to paint this beautiful Birds on a Branch twilight scene on Thursday, Jan 27 at 3 p.m. This would make a perfect gift to give a friend or parent for Valentine’s Day.
Carol’s Crafty Creations: Beautiful Snowman for Adults. Learn to paint a beautiful snowman, which is sure to be a crowd pleaser when added to your winter décor, on Monday, Jan. 24 at 4:30 p.m.
To register for any of the above events please sign up at mcpls.org/events. The phone number for the Mannington Public Library is 304-986-2803.
Cover2Cover Book Club: “Carrying Albert Home” (Adult) Elsie Lavender and Homer Hickam (the father of the author) were high school classmates in the West Virginia coalfields, graduating just as the Great Depression began. When Homer asked for her hand, Elsie instead headed to Orlando where she sparked with a dancing actor named Buddy Ebsen (yes, that Buddy Ebsen). But when Buddy headed for New York, Elsie’s dreams of a life with him were crushed and eventually she found herself back in the coalfields, married to Homer.
Pick up a copy of “Carrying Albert Home: The Somewhat True Story of a Man, His Wife, and Her Alligator” by Homer Hickam and register to join us to discuss the book on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 1:30 p.m.
All materials will be provided by the Mannington Public Library. Please register early for each class as spots are limited.
Good luck
This weekend the Annual West Virginia Fairs and Festivals Convention will be held in Charleston. We want to wish the young ladies that have been crowned Fair Queens in Marion County good luck. They will be competing in the Queen’s Pageant with other ladies from all of West Virginia. This pageant selects the State Fair Queen for 2022. Good Luck ladies and have a good time.
Pizza, Salad and Sandwich Sale
The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department has resumed their pizza, salad and sandwich sale for the new year. They will be offering these items for sale on Saturday, January 15th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the fire hall. Carry out or eat in dining is available. Handicap parking is available. If you wish to place an order to pick up please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. The proceeds benefit the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department.
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.