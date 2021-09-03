Proverbs: 22:1-2, 8-9: “A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches, and favor is better than silver or gold.”
James 2:15-17: “What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if you say you have faith but do not have works? Can faith save you? So faith by itself, if it has no works, is dead.”
The scriptures of James in the Bible makes it clear — a good name is to be chosen over great wealth. There is importance, power, dignity and religious significance in naming. In scripture, names are mentioned 705 times and in many of those passages, the name is given a divine significance. “Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be Thy Name.” Work is also significant as 103 occupations are named.
And a good name, like James says, links faith to works. On Labor Day, one of the most important names whose heritage we need to remember is Frances Perkins. She was born in 1882 in Boston. In college, she majored in physics and then attended graduate school in social economics. After graduation she became an Episcopal social worker and joined Jane Addams at Hull House in Chicago working among immigrant slum dwellers. She felt called by God, lobbying for better wages and working conditions. She fought for the Work and Factory Law of 1893, which prevented women and children from working 14 hours a day in factories and mills.
She moved to New York City and began working in social justice and reform. On March 25, 1911 she was in the streets when the Triangle Shirt Company was engulfed in flames. By law, it had fire escapes, but she noticed they were all locked. That day, 143 workers, almost all young women, lost their lives by burning or by jumping to their death in the streets below.
Firemen were too late. Nets could not stop the momentum of their bodies. She recalled seeing a young man helping ladies jump to a possible rescue, saving the last woman —his finance — to jump with him. And both died. You see, the fire escapes were locked because the owners did not want the women leaving and running off, because of bad working conditions.
So incensed was Frances Perkins she marched up the stairs at Tannery Hall and asked for Charles Murphy and blistered him about the unsafe conditions that he had allowed in the city.
The result of the meeting was the passage of a New York law for the Factory Investigating Committee, and Frances Perkins was chosen by then-New York Franklin Roosevelt to be the head of it. And then she became the state Industrial Commissioner.
So well did she do her job, that when Roosevelt became President in 1932 one of his first appointments was Frances Perkins to be the Secretary of Labor — the first woman ever to be on a Presidential cabinet. She only consented after given assurance from President Roosevelt that she could pursue an ambitious program for the relief of those unemployed, a federal law to regulate hours and work in industry, establish old age and unemployment insurance, abolish child labor, and create a federal employment service. This from the book Jane Addams: Pioneer for Social Justice, Cornelia Meigs: Little, Brown and Company: Boston-Toronto, p. 251.
She served longer than any other cabinet member in the Roosevelt Administration. She worked every day but Sunday from 9 a.m. to midnight.
She was also the first Secretary of Labor with experience in social work and she wrote that throughout her life, she believed she was living out what God had called her to do.
She felt the scripture in Proverbs speaking to her, “Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established.”
We are called to remember the names of those who fought for justice in the labor field; who sacrificed their lives to give people a name; and to know that faith, by itself, cannot save us; for it becomes all talk and no action.
