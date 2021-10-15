Jesus Christ is the only person who lived and died on this planet who completely lived his life for the will of another.
He still does.
He lived for one reason and that is to reveal the loving heart of Father God. He died for one reason and that is to restore us to relationship with the one who loves us the most, and that being Father God.
You could say that the essence of the good news of Jesus is that Father God wants his kids back and Jesus came to remove every hindrance to make that happen.
Jesus is the exact imprint of the Father, the perfect expression of the Father. Jesus himself declared that he could do nothing of himself. He said that the words he spoke were from the Father and that the actions he took were from the Father.
He emptied himself of all the privileges of deity and took on the form of a servant and then he humbled himself becoming obedient to the point of death upon the cross. He who knew no sin became sin for us that we might become the righteousness of God in Christ.
No one else has done this. No one else anywhere at any time has laid down his life for all of mankind for the express purpose of giving us eternal life through reuniting us with the very source of life, Father God.
Do you know that you are cherished by Father God? If you have any interest at all in who he is and sense a desire within you to explore who he is, then he is drawing you to himself. Jesus even said that no one comes to him except the Father draw him or her to himself.
You are special to him.
He knows that when his love overflows your heart your life will change for the better. The change is profound because he comes to make dead people alive.
There are obstacles that hinder everyone. There is an active warfare of thoughts that rob peace, but you can press through that if you will.
Fear and pride are the obstacles that blind people from perceiving God’s goodness. Shame and failure sully the soul as well and leave people under the weight of emptiness and loneliness.
He however is near to the brokenhearted.
His love will explode upon you, his peace will surround you, and the reassurance of how much he values you will fill your soul and connect your spirit to him. Just call on him persistently.
What if we could travel back in time to the moment Jesus’ body was taken off the cross and we were standing there looking at his body lying on the ground. Please imagine this with me and ask yourself this question: How is this not enough for me? Does he need to do more than this for me? Can I just receive it for me personally?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.