Have a good and safe day on this Friday the 13th.
The weather has been beautiful, but the rain is here to stay for a few days. Hopefully Sunday will be clear with the fantastic event that will be happening.
A lunar eclipse will start Sunday night around 10:30 p.m., when the moon moves into the earth’s shadow. For more information check out Nasa.com or Google.
The pink and white dogwood trees are beautiful along with the other flowers that are starting to bloom.
Spring Fling
The Town of White Hall will host Spring Fling on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Safety Building. There will be food vendors, crafts, music, and a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s fun, it’s free, so come on down and bring your family.
Farmer’s Market
The first Farmer’s Market will be held May 21 at the White Hall Public Safety Building, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmer’s Market will be held every 3rd Saturday for the rest of the summer at that same time.
Gwynn Tire
Gwynn Tire in White Hall will have its grand opening celebration this Saturday, May 14 from noon till three. Gwynn has brought together many vendors from the Middletown Commons to create a fun filled afternoon. There will be free food from Apple Annie’s and Rita’s Ice. There will be giveaways of over $1,200 in gift cards. Many items will also be up for grabs like a YETI GOBOX from ACE and poly furniture from Gwynn Outdoor Living.
A&K clothing will have a free tie-dye T-shirt station. Come out to support the growing Middletown Commons and Gwynn Tire.
Forks of the Buffalo BBQ
Mannington Main Street Inc. will once again sponsor a barbecue cookoff. The Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown runs May 20-22 at the Mannington Fair Grounds.
Three days of food, fun and entertainment. The family oriented week-end will consist of BBG competition, tasting, and peoples’ choice.
There are activities planned for the weekend, including pageant for babies on up to age 21, entertainment and kids’ activities as well as food and craft vendors.
Mark the dates on your calendar, and follow us on Facebook. More information will be provided as the event gets closer.
White Hall Elementary
May 16: National Be Brave Day
Dress Up Days for the Be Brave Challenge:
May 16: dress up as your favorite superhero
May 17: dress up as the bravest person you know
May 18: dress up as a super brave job
May 19: dress up as someone brave from history
May 20: dress up in school colors
May 16-May 27: iReady Diagnostic Testing
May 20: Way to go Wildcats announced
May 21: Remake Learning Day in STEAM and Aerodynamics, grades 3-8
May 25: Fourth grade step up day to WFMS
May 25: Our 4th grade “graduation” celebration—in the pavilion
May 27: Way to go Wildcats announced
May 30: Holiday, no school
May 31: Terrific Kids for May announced
June 1: Check report cards for accuracy
June 2: Last day for students, Report cards go home, Final PBIS Celebration
The Summer SOLE program will be held June 21 thru July 13, (excluding June 17, June 20 and July 4).
White Hall Town Council
Council member Bob Wotring opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, with Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour leading in prayer.
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held in the council chambers and call to order was made by Mayor John Michael at 6 p.m.
The minutes were approved, and Treasurer and Financial reports presented to Town to be approved at the next meeting.
Communications & Announcements: The Spring Clean-up Day on May 7 had three full dumpsters, and Municipal offices will be closed on May 30 for Memorial Day.
Volunteer Fire Department Reports: Zac Eakle and Jerry Pinson from Valley Volunteer Fire Department reported 14 calls, with 6 confirmed structure fires in April, 2 rockslides on US Route 250, and a brush fire in Pleasant Valley. This was a large, controlled burn. They also reported 9 vehicle accidents on I-79, and responded to one chemical spill.
The Valley Volunteer Fire Department also reported that they applied for two grants through Homeland Security, one for $118,000 and one for $127,000 for the purchase of Scuba gear — self-contained breathing apparatus — radios and pagers.
Police Chief Guerrieri reported 4 felony arrests for drugs in April, and had several vehicle accidents in front of Mi Pueblo, (the Chief reported that people are trying to turn north left towards Fairmont, which is not permitted. The Chief also stated that he is contacting the WV Division of Highways to try and fix this problem as well as the light at the Walmart intersection. There need to be arrows added to that light.
Town Coordinator Report: New Public Works employee, Colin Master, discussed current projects with Town Engineer, fantastic job of upcoming events and promoting local businesses on White Hall’s Facebook page by Administrative Assistant Lori Riffee, Ventrac should be possibly the first week of June, and Public Works will be working on installing the conduit for the Town Sign and cleaning around that area.
Fence Quote: It was approved to accept the Alco Fence Quote for the fence next to the pavilion for $5,669.
Final Remarks: Deputy Mayor reported that a lot of things are going on in town this weekend, including Spring Fling, Gwynn Tires opening. Aldi is now open and Michaels is coming soon.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, or email me at Claudiaholbert@yahoo.com. My article about White Hall for the Times West Virginian will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
