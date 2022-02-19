Mary is a 64-year-old retired banking professional. She saved her money well.
After her children were grown, her husband passed away and she decided it was time for her to take care of her. So, she sold the family home and headed to sunny Saint Petersburg, Florida.
One year from the day she bought her condo in a seniors-only community she got a call from her daughter Carla.
“Carla, is everything OK?,” Mary asked her shaky-voiced daughter? “No mom …it’s not,” came her answer. “You remember ‘Gary, the guy I was dating?’” “Yes, darling. What’s wrong,” Mary asked?
“Gary died two nights ago from an overdose mom and when the police and EMS showed up they found some drugs. The kids are in Child Protection and I’m in jail.”
“Oh no!You said you were going to stop using Carla,” Mary exclaimed.
“Mom, will you come and get the kids until I can straighten all of this out?”
A long pause followed Carla’s question and with tears running down her face Mary agreed to go and get her grandchildren.
I wish I could tell you it just took Mary showing up CPS and saying I’m here to pick up my grandchildren — it wasn’t. I wish I could tell you the daughter was released quickly and she and her kids were reunited but they weren’t. But thanks to a grandmother who had raised three children, buried the love of her life, and reinvented her life hundreds of miles away from the courthouse here in Marion County her grandchildren didn’t have to go to a foster family. They didn’t have to lose all of their friends and schoolmates.
Mary, however, had to sell her condo, and move back to West Virginia, buy another house and be reminded by alarm clocks and PTA meetings what it takes to raise children again.
She also had to buy groceries for children who eat all of the time and who grow out of clothes faster than her retirement can refurbish the kids’ pants, shirts, jackets, shoes, a different pair of shoes for gym and a different pair for football and another for ballet?
But Mary is not alone.
She has the support of a group that knows what it takes to raise a child these days. How to do homework on the internet and keep kids safe while they are on the computer, phone, or at their friend’s house.
This organization is made up of Community Partners that work together to support these grandparents raising their grandchildren. West Virginia is No. 2 in the country for grandparents raising their grandchildren. Some of it is due to the opioid crisis and some is due to abuse issues.
If you are a grandparent raising your grandchild or you know someone who is and you know you need a little help, call Carolyn Jones at 304-366-4750 extension 111 or email her at cjones@wvfamilyservices.org. Help is on the way!
