As we come off of a highly successful Annual Dinner for the Marion County Chamber, it still amazes me to see the support we receive each year for this event and the accolades for the business award winners.
As this was the 68th year for this event and the 2nd largest crowd in its history, it was an honor to host and highlight the best of the past year along with the businesses and individuals who were recognized that evening.
Anyone in attendance will agree that the Marion County business community is strong and vibrant.
I shared with the audience that the MCCC has gained 55 new members in the past year. That is a record for us and a sure sign that entrepreneurism is on the rise. And more importantly, these new business owners WANT to get involved in making this community a better place for all.
Now, since the pandemic, life has changed for many of our businesses.
Not only did COVID devastate them, but they are also now having a hard time bouncing back due to the lack of employees. Now Hiring…..Now Hiring for all positions…….See inside for open positions. The signs are everywhere, and they want to maintain the same quality of services or goods they once provided but are strapped by so many employee vacancies.
To combat this, employers are hosting job fairs, increasing hourly wages, and offering hiring bonuses.
As you drive around NCWV and Marion County, these are the signs you are still seeing in numerous windows of businesses. So, what can we do?
We can encourage our co-workers, family, friends, and neighbors to be patient. Understand that businesses are struggling, and we must still support them while understanding that their hands are tied in many cases.
Don’t complain about the wait, or prices rising….it’s not their fault and is a result of the current economy. Let’s just be grateful that we haven’t lost too many businesses due to the pandemic and that we are actually seeing so many NEW ones open.
Let’s be grateful that our children are back in school and follow the advice of our administrators to keep it that way. Isn’t it wonderful to put our children back on the busses and see them participating in extracurricular activities? It’s time to look ahead and not back!
As the Marion County Chamber of Commerce moves further into the fall, the Board of Directors will begin setting goals for 2023.
We will continue to partner with our members to host exciting events and create new partnerships with businesses and organizations. All Marion County municipalities are working hard for their residents and honestly believe in creating a better quality of life. And that is exactly what the MCCC strives to do — foster opportunities and provide leadership so that all residents can be proud of the community they call “home.”
Please visit our website, www.marionchamber.com to learn more about the MCCC and how you can become a part of it.
