The Marion County School System continues to focus on safety and learning as we move forward during this time of COVID-19 Recovery. Balancing these two heavy responsibilities directs our decisions, our resources and our daily operations.
We want to express appreciation to the many community churches, organizations, and families that reach out to our employees with prayers, tokens of gratitude and kindness during this most challenging time. Marion County school employees have often been the recipients of such kindness from their school community. However, we would be remiss if we did not take the time to acknowledge this during what is perhaps the greatest struggle in the history of public education. Such kindnesses and supportive encouragement makes the struggle bearable.
The West Virginia Department of Education will resume the administration of the West Virginia Summative Assessment for Grades 3-8 this spring 2021. Last spring, states across the country, including West Virginia, suspended the federally mandated statewide assessment due to school closures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marion County educators and parents are concerned how the pandemic has affected our students learning and achievement. Thus, it is critical that we obtain data on each of our students’ learning. The WVGSA results will be valuable in helping identify any achievement gaps that may have occurred. This valuable student information will be used by Marion County Schools and teachers to plan instruction focused on our individual students’ needs. Specific information regarding the WVGSA in the form of Frequently Asked Questions and An Informational Guide for Parents/Guardian is located on the Marion County Board of Education website and Facebook page.
Educators and parents have expressed concerns regarding interrupted instruction and learning gaps that may have occurred during the pandemic. In order to address these concerns, the school system must plan for extended learning opportunities over the next few years. We want to ensure that we have accurate student achievement data paired with research proven instructional strategies. We recognize that in addition to core curriculum such as English Language Arts and Math, our students will thrive with recreational activities and benefit from social emotional learning experiences.
This summer will lay the foundation for addressing learning gaps and providing Marion County students an opportunity to rebound and thrive. Marion County Schools has submitted an application to the WVDE in order to obtain a summer SOLE Grant. The WVDE summer SOLE Grant is the acronym for Student Opportunities For Learning And Engagement. A video on the WVDE website gives a synopsis of the grant opportunity. The video is located at this url:
https://wvde.us/keeping-connected/funding-available-through-summer-sole-grant-program-february-26-2021/
The WVDE opted to use state reserve funding from the second federal stimulus package for this worthwhile summer opportunity for school systems interested in addressing learning losses suffered during the pandemic. Marion County Schools applied for the funding in an effort to address some of our students’ lost opportunities to learn with their peers. We are planning a June program for students K-8th grade. This will give our students an opportunity to learn and have fun. Meals and transportation will also be provided for the summer SOLE program.
The opportunity for students in grades 9-12 to participate in summer credit recovery will also be available at no cost this year. It is a good idea for students and parents to review the student’s PEP plan and transcript to check for failed graduation required credits. Students needing to make up credits in core graduation required courses should take advantage of summer credit recovery. Making up failed credits in the summer program will help them get back on track by earning credits to move forward.
All departments at the central office are working together to plan the summer SOLE and Credit Recovery programs and will be sending out more definite information for registration after looking at the data from the interest surveys that were completed.
We continue to recognize that academics and instruction is not our sole responsibility in light of the pandemic. We cannot stray away from our role to ensure public safety and respond appropriately to COVID-19 outbreaks. We continue our diligent work abiding with the mitigation strategies, contact tracing and hosting vaccine clinics. We have offered vaccinations to all employees who wanted them and are now offering vaccines to students age 16 and older and their family members who live with them.
In closing, we recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted school and community. We recognize it took a toll on some of our most vulnerable populations and disrupted the many supports that the school system provides for our students. Marion County School staff will never forget our responsibilities to the learners in our county. I believe we stand ready to move forward in recovery efforts with the focus on students’ academic and emotional needs.
Be well, stay safe!
