Good morning Mannington!
We are a few days closer to Christmas. There seemed to be a good many folks came out last Friday for the annual Christmas parade. Thank you to all that participated in the parade and to all that came out to watch. This shows support for events that happen in our town. Each day there are a few more lights on decorating our homes. Thank you to all that take the time to put up decorations and make for a festive appearance. I hope everyone has had a good week and will enjoy the Christmas season. Remember “The Reason for the Season.” I hope everyone has a good week even with the weather we are having. Please check on the elderly near you, they may just need help or even just a phone call. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Greenery Bazaar Special Orders
The West Augusta Historical Society’s 2022 Greenery Bazaar will be open Dec. 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come to the Wilson School Museum on East Main Street in Mannington and find some beautiful items to freshen up your home this Christmas season. The Bazaar will be held in the log cabin and there will be many items other than those made with pine. Many are handmade items and will be for sale in the museum. Just stop by and see what is available and also to support this organization as they preserve the history of Mannington. If you think you might miss the perfect item, come early. There will be many items made by Society members. The proceeds from the Bazaar will be used to fund expenses of the museums and future projects of the Historical Society. The members thank you in advance for all support from the community.
Historical Society Meeting
The West Augusta Historical Society will hold their monthly meeting Dec. 12 at the Wilson School Museum at 7 p.m. The program will be A Children’s Christmas Story given by Jackie Lopatin. Those attending are encouraged to bring children or grandchildren to hear the story. Plan to attend and enjoy time with friends during this holiday season meeting. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.
FFA Toy and Clothing Drive for Grandfamilies
The Marion County FFA is holding a “Future Farmers of Families” toy and clothing drive until Dec. 12. If you have not given to this FFA project and would like to do so, you still have time to bring an item to the Marion County Technical Center or Tractor Supply Co. in Fairmont, to help those in need. This project will benefit those grandparents who are now taking care of grandchildren in their own homes. Items collected at this event will be used to benefit the Healthy Grandfamilies Program of Marion County Schools. These families will have the opportunity to come shop and have their gifts wrapped for their grandchildren on Dec. 15 from 5-8 p.m. at the Marion County Technical Center.
We greatly appreciate your support not only to our program but to Healthy Grandfamilies as well. If you have questions or concerns contact Mr. Postlethwait, FFA Advisor/Ag Instructor at 304-986-3590.
Check on neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might need of some help, we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather related that someone needs help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door or just down the road.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
