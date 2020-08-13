Hello, Barrackville!
I am an enthusiastic supporter of “Grounding.” No, not the “You’re Grounded! Go to your room!” type of grounding. The grounding that connects us to the earth and its beneficial electrons. According to an article from Journal of Environmental and Public Health,
“Environmental medicine generally addresses environmental factors with a negative impact on human health. However, emerging scientific research has revealed a surprisingly positive and overlooked environmental factor on health: direct physical contact with the vast supply of electrons on the surface of the Earth. Modern lifestyle separates humans from such contact. The research suggests that this disconnect may be a major contributor to physiological dysfunction and unwellness. Reconnection with the Earth’s electrons has been found to promote intriguing physiological changes and subjective reports of well-being. Earthing (or grounding) refers to the discovery of benefits—including better sleep and reduced pain—from walking barefoot outside.”
Anytime I am out in the yard there is a 99.9 percent chance that I am barefoot or crawling on my hands and knees to weed a flower bed. I feel the connection and energy from the ground. It might take a few times to feel the force but this therapy is free and has the added benefit of Vitamin D. My neighbor and I have done this and found peace in observing the wondrous cloud formations that pass over us, which mostly go unnoticed as adults. Remember picking out animals and such in the clouds as a kid? They are still there!
Yard Sale Season
Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 146 Seneca Drive. Scrubs, women and men’s clothing, baby girl clothing and toys, homecoming/prom dresses, shoes, some home decor, miscellaneous items.
Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 504 Rice St. Please practice social distancing and as with any activity if you do not feel comfortable in visiting these events, please stay home and stay safe.
Honoring “Binky” King
A new flag and flag pole has been set up at the Monumental Cemetery. It will be dedicated to the memory of Binky King. June Floyd and David Kennedy put the old flag in place in 1985. By this act, we honor a resident that has impacted our community by respectful dedication of the American Flag.
“We give homage to the flag because it stands for the courageous, earnest, and unselfish experiences of our people who have given us strength as a nation and pride as citizens.
The flag of the United States is a living symbol that calls to our spirit, reminding us of the greatness of America. We cherish and uphold it because it is the standard of honor under which we live,” said the Sons of the American Revolution.
Condolences
Philip Kalisz, 65, of Barrackville passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence after courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Morgantown on Aug. 17, 1954, son of the late Frank and Anna Gluvna Kalisz. He was a coal miner and retired from Patriot Coal formerly Eastern Associated Federal #2 Mine. He was a graduate of Fairview High School. Philip is survived by his wife Vine Jane Ice Kalisz of Barrackville. He is also survived by one daughter and son-in-law Pamala and Tom Brookover of Metz, one daughter-in-law, Caroline Kalisz, and one granddaughter, Kayla Kalisz, both of California. He is also survived by his step-children; Debbie O’Connor and Jim Doty, of Barrackville, Jeanine and Bob Gorbey, of Grant Town, Ranea and Chad Seremetis, of Pennsylvania and Vanessa Ice of Barrackville. Also surviving are his step-grandchildren, Eric and Mary Martin of Barrackville, Jahnel Whiien of Fairmont, Andy Scritchfield and Linda of Barrackville, Kenny Nicely & Mike Hall, of Grant Town and Scott Scritchfield of Fairmont.
Road Work
The Pike Street entrance to Barrackville is getting some needed support and reinforcement. Traffic is stopped both directions on Rt. 250 and coming out of Barrackville. The wait isn’t long for the alternate traffic patterns. Allow a few extra minutes if you have a firm appointment when leaving town via Rt. 250. Thanks to the roads department as we await the final improvements.
Barrackville Cemetery Association
Dear Friends of the Barrackville Cemetery; summer is still marching on and the grass at the cemetery is still growing. We ask that you assist in the mowing, maintenance and care of the cemetery so that the appearance will continue to be satisfactory. Once more we are asking you to make a special effort to help with the financial needs of the cemetery. You are our only source, since you own lots in the cemetery or have loved ones who are buried there. We thank you for your contributions in the past. We appreciate your financial help as we strive to keep the cemetery neat, clean and maintained. Please send your contributions for the maintenance of the cemetery to Tom Hall, Treasurer, P.O. Box 295 Barrackville, WV 26559.
