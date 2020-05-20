Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well.
News from the Town:
The Town of Rivesville is now accepting applications for a full-time laborer, applicant must be at least 18 years old, must have a valid driver’s license, be able to pass a background check and drug test.
Must also be willing to obtain their CDL driver’s license and work on passing the State Water Operations test within 6 months of hire. Pay will be based on experience.
If interested please contact the Rivesville Town Hall 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Monday-Friday.
Festival Canceled
I would like to share with everyone the town festival which would have been scheduled for June 27 has been canceled for this year. This was not an easy thing to do but with all that’s going on it was decided this was for the best. Thus far it hasn’t been decided about the fireworks, I will let you know in the near future.
Town of Rivesville is collecting non-perishable food items such as canned goods, macaroni, peanut butter, paper products, cleaning products, pet food, cat litter, etc... for care packages that the town is distributing to the elderly and shut in. This is what small towns do best is come together in times of need. If you know of someone who could benefit from a care package, call the city building at 304-278-5301. Donations can be dropped off at the 7-11 and a box outside of the town hall.
A big thank you to everyone that has helped out or made donations. It’s really appreciated!
Little League Canceled
This message comes from Joe Ford President of the Rivesville Little League:
At this time Rivesville Youth Baseball has decided that it would be in the best interest, health and safety of the children and all involved to cancel the upcoming ball season. As soon as it is safe to do so we will be collecting all unsold gun raffle tickets. Once all tickets are collected and accounted for we will announce the new date the drawing will take place. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this trying time. I hope that everyone is staying safe and doing well, if you have any questions or concerns call Joe at 304-692-6003.
First Aid Fox’s is now open, hours are:Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday Noon-8 p.m., closed Wednesdays.The grill will close 15 minutes prior to closing. At this time they are only offering curbside service and call in orders. You can place an order by calling 304-278-3389.
Paw Paw Fair Canceled
News from the Paw Paw Fair Association and Board of Directors:
It is with great sadness that the association is canceling the Paw Paw District Fair due to the conditions brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic, along with the uncertainty with the ever changing guidelines currently in place for crowd restrictions and social distancing. The Board of Directors, Officers and members feel this difficult decision is in the best interest for the safety and well being of our community members and visitors. Please watch our Facebook page for any updates to our scheduled fall events. The Paw Paw Fair Family will truly miss seeing everyone this year and will be working hard to plan an exciting and successful 2021 Paw Paw Fair.
If anyone in the Rivesville area is in need of someone to mow grass give Chuck Duesenberry a call at 304-278-9710.
New election dates:
Tuesday was the deadline to register to vote. Early Voting will be held May 27 through June 6. June 3 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot and June 9 is the Primary Election.
Birthday wishes go out to:
5/20- Jessica Hibbs
Wishing you a great day Jess!
Congratulations go out to Steven Swiger and Ashlee Bennett and Michaela Moore and Bryce Hart as these two couples tied the knot on Saturday, May 16. Wishing both couples a lifetime of love, heath and happiness. I’d say that these couples can probably handle almost any obstacle if they handled having a wedding in the middle of the virus, best of luck to each of you.
With W.Va. beginning to open back up, please stay safe and continue doing what you’re doing. I know this is such a trying time for everyone, please just try to hang in there and be patient, there is not a thing we can do about this current situation. If we all listen to what we are being told it will eventually work out.
As some may know the newspaper is cutting their publication days down to Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, my column which normally appeared on Saturday will now be Wednesday. I would like all news sent to be by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. at the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know.
I would like this time also to thank all of the people who stepped up and bought Girl Scout cookies and helped the girls out. I must say I met some very nice folks while making deliveries and I’m sad that my granddaughter didn’t get the opportunity to meet each of you, she would have loved it. We have just a few boxes left, Trefoils, S’mores and Toffee, if anyone is interested let me know, 304-777-0540.
Hey Joe Reynolds, Pirates are in first place, haven’t lost a game this year! My emoji is winking at you, lol.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
