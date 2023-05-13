A godly mother is a wise caretaker of her home, resources and time. It is plainly stated in Proverbs 31:27, “She watches over the ways of her household, and does not eat the bread of idleness.” She takes responsibility for her resources and has a plan for the proper management of her home and time.
Tomorrow, May 14, 2023 is Mother’s Day.
Mother’s Day is celebrated in the United States and world wide, though the dates may be different from the U.S. date; this holiday is always celebrated on a Sunday. In 1914, the holiday was made official by President Woodrow Wilson and it was then that he marked it to occur on the second Sunday of every May.
Mother’s Day is a day where mothers, aunts, step-mothers, grandmothers, and ALL important women in our lives are all celebrated. It’s a special day to remind you of these remarkable woman in your life how valued, loved and appreciated she is. Some people present flowers, gifts and cards, but most importantly, it’s more about spending quality time together. Phone traffic is proven to be 37% higher on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year.
If you don’t have that kind of relationship with your biological mother or if you have lost your Mother, Mother’s Day can be a hard day of grief.
Spend time in prayer, thanking God for the time you had with that mother figure in your life and pray that God grants you peace throughout the day. Take time to remember the good memories you have of your mother figure or reach out to a younger mom or a close friend to spend your day with in fellowship and make it a great day of celebration. If you prefer to be alone, look at photos and reflect, take a walk outside if it’s nice and find rest in your heavenly Father’s presence.
If you’re like me, and your mother has passed on from this life, so make this Mother’s Day a special day to remember her. Keep the memories of her alive in your heart.
If you still have your mother, give thanks for her presence in your life. Make Mother’s Day a day of letting go of life’s little issues and remember every warm and wonderful memory of your Mom. Tuck those memories away in your heart. One day, memories and pictures will be all you have to remember her.
In both the Old Testament and the New Testament it clearly points out that we must honor and obey our mother and father if we want to live a long and happy life.
“Honor your father and your mother, so that you may live long in the land the Lord your God is giving you.” (Exodus 21:12)
“Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. ‘Honor your father and mother’ which is the first commandment with a promise — ‘so that it may go well with you and that you may enjoy long life on the earth’.” (Ephesians 6:1-3)
So whether we celebrate Mother’s Day or not, the most important thing to remember is to do all things for the glory of OUR one true God.
This Mother’s Day, show your mother some love!
