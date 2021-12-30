Hello Barrackville
New Year traditions are many: kiss the one you love (or the one you’re with) at midnight, make a resolution, watch the ball drop in New York or the pepperoni roll in Mannington, shoot guns, sing Auld Lang Syne, but my favorite is eating sauerkraut and dumplins!
Grandma always had a variety of pork products like pork ribs, ham hocks or kielbasa simmering and one pot always had some dumplings, which was a favorite of the kids. When I was married as a young woman and cooked for our family my kids would always ask for the “sinkers”. The heavy dumplings that would sink to the bottom of the pot and were of a more solid texture than the “floaters” that would be light and fluffy and sat on the top of the pot to cook.
The tradition has changed for me from pork to turkey kielbasa, but still with plenty of sauerkraut and sinkers! According to Readers Digest, “The tradition, and the now-classic food pairing, can trace its origins back to Germany. Germans and other pig-raising cultures have been eating these dishes for centuries, with immigrants bringing the tradition to the United States in the 17th and 18th centuries.
People of Czech, Hungarian, and Polish ancestry enjoy the food pairing as well. That’s why this tradition is concentrated in areas with higher populations of these cultures, like the Midwest and Pennsylvania Dutch country.” Happy New Year Barrackville!
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival Meeting
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival Meeting will be Tuesday Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. Anyone interested in helping get the festival planning started, please consider attending. We are interested in local musical entertainment or theater presentations if anyone in town would like to perform please contact us or attend the meeting. For more information email Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
Pole Decorations
Please remember to take down the pole decorations soon. The poles were such a festive addition to all the decorations in town, thank you to all who added a little extra spirit to our community.
Barrackville PTO Toy Drive
Barrackville PTO would like to thank all who donated to the Christmas Toy Drive. The Barrackville PTO was able to help provide a Christmas to 16 students thanks to monetary donations from The Lions Club & The Backpack Program and from our community members that donated items to our annual toy drive.
Blessing Box
Made a pass by the Blessing Box and saw a couple empty spots. What a great outreach for our community. It is touching lives. Please drop an item next time you pass by if you are able, if you need an item, please help yourself. A Blessing for those who give and those who take!
Barrackville Garbage Service
New payment and rate books are arriving in mailboxes in town. The service has a new website www.barrackvillegarbage.com where you can make payments, view the holiday schedule, submit bulk item requests and more.
Contact information: if you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
