Matthew 1:24: “When Joseph awoke from sleep, he did as the angel of the Lord commanded him; he took Mary as his wife;”
Luke 1:31 “The angel said to Mary, ‘Do not be afraid, you will conceive and bear a son in your womb;”
Matthew 2: 13 “After the wise men left, an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and said, ‘Get up, take this child and his mother and flee to Egypt, for Herod is about to search and destroy the child.’”
These three scriptures represent the haste to which the good news is given; even in difficult circumstances. A young virgin is going to bear a child; a young boy is going to be the father who she may not even know; they will have to deal with ridicule and suspicion that would prevail in the community; they would then have to travel days to pay taxes since they were now married; she would be uncomfortably pregnant; and when needing to give birth there was no place to go, except a stable. And then, after the birth occurs, they have to arise and flee to Egypt. All this haste, all this uncertainty, all these circumstances is what we call the good news of the Gospels.
The real truth of this Scripture, largely forgotten, is that good news occurs in haste by faith. Mary and Joseph’s faith in God allows for this good news to occur. Who knows what the Christmas Story would be without their faith and willingness to obey in haste?
The message for us is very similar. Good News often occurs due to difficult circumstances we face and experience; and often in haste. But, because of our faith, we move on between the no longer and the not yet, trusting that all will work out for those who love the Lord.
Families face this all the time. In my own family, in the past month, we have experienced a death of a loved one; uncertainty about a grandchild’s health; and upcoming heart surgery. We also have a wonderful recovery of a young nephew’s brain surgery. Our faith continues to sustain us.
As you read this I will be at WVU’s Hospital recovering. Getting ready for surgery is like preparing for a vacation — many items to cancel or change; medications to stop or new ones to take; frequent visits of prepping for the day; overnight bags packed and the trusty phone charged. The days leading to this have been hectic in all the above situations.
In addition, I am hastily trying to set up all programs for next year’s Faith Journeys column and assigning our prayers of county and city meetings. And on Wednesday I did a special Christmas Day Service taping with Bob Pirner, former executive director of PACE, who will tell the story of Christmas from his Lakota Indian heritage. This will be so inspirational to listen to and view on Christmas Day at 10 a.m.at our Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Facebook page.
But the result of this haste in faith is the good news that will occur: Restorative health, a unique Christmas message, and much of the future mapped. We can face life’s uncertainty; however it comes to us, with a certainty in God’s promise to be with us in faith through it all.
