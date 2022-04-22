Good morning White Hall!
After a chilly week, today is beautiful. The weekend is supposed to be in the 80’s.
After the snow during the week, it is a big change, but that’s spring for you!
The weather hasn’t held up the “Mall” progress. The lane from Hardee’s to Gwynn Tire has been paved, along with the new exit at Walmart. The new stoplight has been put in and even though everything isn’t completely finished, it’s looking good.
Aldi will be opening in the next few weeks, along with Apple Annie’s in the not too distant future.
It is also great to drive through from Deerfield to Colfax Road on US 250, and not have the terrible road conditions. It has been paved.
White Hall Town Council
The White Hall Town Council meets on Monday at 6 p.m., in the council chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael will call the meeting to order, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, roll call, approval of the minutes, treasurer and financial reports.
The Citizens’ Concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet that must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Communications & Announcements, Public Hearing, and Marion County EMS, Streets & Highways Committee, Police, Legal, Town Coordinator and Engineer reports.
Unfinished Business: Consider Fence Quote.
New Business to Consider: Updates to Uniform Policy, Drug Employment Prescreening Policy, Background Check Policy, Switching Town Coordinator Phone Allowance to Town Account, and Correction for Council Members Pay.
Final Remarks from the Council members, and adjournment.
Kentucky Derby and Night at the Races
The fundraiser will benefit the Dr. William E. Phillips Leadership Marion Scholarship Fund.
It will be held at the Brickside on the Green at the Fairmont Field Club Saturday, May 7. Post time will begin at 5:30 p.m.
More information can be found on the internet.
Women in Wellness
The Women in Wellness Health will be presented by Energy Vibes at 1000 Green Dr., Fairmont, just off Industrial Park Road. It will be held May 7 from 12-4 p.m.
You are invited to come out and visit a variety of health and wellness booths to learn new approaches to your current health concerns, enhance your physical fitness, wellness and nutrition routine. See what wonderful opportunities our community has to offer. Raffle prizes and healthy snacks will be provided. Contact-optimumenergyvibes1000@gmail.com
White Hall Elementary
Apr. 22: Purple Up Day, Designated as Purple Up Month to recognize Military Families, everyone wear purple.
Apr. 30: Marion County Family Literacy Fair at the Fairmont Field House (old Armory) 10-2 p.m.
May 3-5: WVGSA testing at White Hall for 3rd and 4th graders
May 9: Field trip for school to FSU play Shrek Jr.
May 16: National Be Brave Day
May 16-17: iReady Diagnostic Testing Window
May 21: Remake Learning Day in STEAM and Aerodynamics, grades 3-8
May 25: Fourth grade step up day to WFMS
May 25: Our fourth grade “graduation” celebration—in the WFMS (in the pavilion)
June 2: PBIS Celebration
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756. If you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com. My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.