The Town of White Hall will host the 3rd Annual Community Music Event at Middletown Commons on July 8 from 12 noon to 10 p.m. As the event draws near, we are highlighting one of the performers each week. This week present Empty Band, which will take the stage at 4:30 pm.
Empty’s current line-up includes Tiffany Bell on vocals from Clarksburg, Zack Lilley on guitar and drums, Dave Stevens on bass from Parsons and Jeremy Fowler on guitar from Grafton. Stevens and Fowler are two of the founding members of the band.
From Grafton, The Empty Band plays a wide variety of modern and classic rock and some pop songs from the 80’s and 90’s. For over 15 years, they have loved interacting with the crowd and showing folks a good time through music.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to K-9 Officer Sgt. Austin Notman
Valley Volunteer Fire Department
The Valley Volunteer Fire Department sends its thoughts and prayers to Trooper Maynard’s family, friends, and coworkers.
On June 3, with short notice Marion County First Responders came together to help show our support and pay our respects for WVSP Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard and his fellow troopers, friends, and family. Fire trucks and ambulances lined up along Interstate 79. Two ladder trucks parked on the bridge above I-79 in Fairmont, stood their ladders up and hung a beautiful American flag.
First responders have always been a tight group of friends and family in this county. It showed that day.
Thank you to Fairmont Fire Department for bringing their ladder to assist Truck 12 with the flag.
Marion County Rescue Squad
EMT Madison Swiger showed kids from Victory Baptist Church about what they do as EMS providers. EMT Olivia Groves and EMT Juliana Summers participated in the Marion County Library Summer Reading Kick-Off event.
EMT Jonathon Butler and EMT David Morgan hosted a booth at the Town of Whitehall Health Fair. They also had Paramedic Ben Tacy, Paramedic Luke Bonnett, Paramedic Tim Curry, and EMT Brooklyn Waddell participate in the Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars Memorial 5K.
Thank you, Marion County Rescue, for all you do for our community.
Things to do this weekend
Coffee and Cars, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the Middletown Commons.
Detailing World, 2600 Middletown Commons Dr, Suite 246, White Hall, celebrates its grand opening on Saturday, June 17 from noon-6 p.m. featuring a wide range of stock and feature a selection of premier car detailing brands and products, ranging from polishers to protective coatings, a car show, face painting, giveaways and more.
White Hall Town Council
June 16 at 4 p.m., town council hosts a special meeting at the Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. New business includes canvassing municipal election results, award to proceed with spring paving. Town offices will be closed June 19-20 for the Juneteenth and West Virginia Day.
Marion County Rescue Squad is offering First Aid & CPR classes June 24. CPR/First Aid for the public runs from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and costs $60. CPR/First Aid for Health Providers runs from 1-4 p.m. and costs $50. Both are held at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Call 304-363-6246 extension 201 to register.
White Hall’s 3rd Annual Community Music Event at Middletown Commons is July 8 from 12 noon to 10 p.m. featuring a special performance by Becky Sanders, New Diesel Trio, System Buckers, Top Shelf, Empty, Marshall Lowery, The Davisson Brothers Band, and includes a Corn Hole Tournament, food, and activities for the kids.
White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
