Does anyone still keep a diary? As more mature adults they are called journals or on the internet, a blog, or a vlog, which is just a video log. I am not very faithful to my journal and a lot of blogs I come across start with, “I haven’t updated in a while…” so it seems a consistent dialogue with ourselves is challenging, no matter what medium we choose.
Just a simple ruled notebook works great and it is easy to jot down just a sentence or two as the season progresses. A garden log is a great tool for new homeowners or gardeners uncertain of their expertise in plant placement. Documenting a plant that did well in a certain spot or one that struggled is a great management tool. Even journaling the name of the plant, expected size and sun requirements helps when adding other items. How often have we planted a beautiful little gift or purchase only to wonder three months later where this came from and exactly how big is it going to get, as the tags are lost somewhere? Adding little sketches for future reference and development of a bed or area is a great idea, too.
My husband uses his calendar as a concise journal, of sorts, to jot down planting dates, weather events and harvest totals. So far, we are up to 15 zucchini! Get out and get some dirt under your nails! It will make you feel better!
Alert Dog for Alex
Exciting news! The diabetic alert dog has been assigned to Alex! A 6 month old, silver male lab that they said was a match made in heaven for Alex, showing great signs already of calmness needed for a dog that will be surrounded by small children. He has 6-8 months of training ahead of him before he arrives. More news will be shared as the arrival date gets closer. Congratulations Alex!
Election
Early Voting began Wednesday and runs through July 24. Weekday hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, July 18 and 25 hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Election Day is July 28 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Town Hall is your polling place.
Take a Second Look When Exiting Barrackville
Please show caution when exiting Barrackville onto Route 250. It is the time of year when the trees are making their way into our line of sight and a second look only takes a second for everyone’s safety. It seems, too, the type of vehicle makes a difference in how far your field of vision extends as higher, larger vehicles are able to lift above and see around obstacles easier.
Position Open
The Town of Barrackville is looking to fill a part-time maintenance/sewer position. Salary is based on experience. This position will NOT exceed more than 25 hours per week. If interested, you may mail your resume to P.O. BOX 26 Barrackville, WV 26559 or you may also email your resume to townofbarrackville@yahoo.com.
Contact Me:
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
