It’s hard to believe we are seeing Thanksgiving decorations already, but it will be here before you know it!
The first day of school, and having decided how to educate our little ones, has been a hopefully once in a lifetime decision.
It is so important to follow all the guidelines to keep the little ones safe and happy at their learning experience.
I hope everyone is enjoying all the fresh produce and visits to the Farmer’s Markets! There is nothing any better than veggies fresh from the garden. Stop by soon, because believe it or not, we are getting close to the end of the season!
Thank You!
A huge thank you to the Division of Highways for patching our road!
As everyone knows, who takes the shortcut on Apple Valley Road from Rt. 250 to Rt. 73, the road was a tire busting drive. It wasn’t bad to the Apple Valley Golf Course, but was in terrible shape on the old section that used to be the Kildee Road.
The road hasn’t been paved or ditched in years, but at least it has been patched!
If you travel this road please be careful, and pull over in a safe place to pass a car coming from the other direction.
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to Elena Rose Espanol!
This will be Elena’s 5th birthday! Also a Happy Birthday to her mother Jessica Lee!
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held in the chambers at the Municipal Building, using social distancing.
The meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a 3 minute limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting. Council members will have treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and announcements; Public Hearing for Ordinance 2020-03, and Volunteer Fire Department reports.
The committee reports will be; Annexation, Streets and Highways, and Code Enforcement Committees.
Next on the agenda; Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works departments, followed by the Engineer and Town Coordinator report.
Unfinished business; consider Second Reading for Ordinance 2020-03.
New business to consider; process changes for streets and highways, date change for December meetings, handicap entrance at rear of building, cemetery sign quotes, and Resolution 2020-04 supporting a zip code for White Hall.
Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
