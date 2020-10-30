What a week to look forward to, Farmers.
My cousins in Florida posted up the forecast for this weekend which includes a hurricane, Halloween, a blue moon (or “hunter’s moon” to some. Cross your fingers for my husband to get the big one.), mercury is in retrograde and the time changes. Maybe this is like hitting the factory reset on the year 2020. We could maybe salvage the last two months of the year if we really tried. Factor in that the election is only days away (4 to be exact) and we have all the makings for an extraordinary next few days. I’ve already alerted my co-workers that Wednesday I’ll either be sleep deprived and depressed or just sleep-deprived as I stay up Tuesday to watch the election results pour in. Either way, it’s going to be a long mid-week. Don’t forget to “fall back” an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday (even if you don’t want an extra hour of this rotten year!)
Vote!
Polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. If you have questions about where your precinct is or basic election questions, contact the County Courthouse at either of these numbers: 304-367-5447, 304-367-5449, or 304-368-3399. Remember, voting is a privilege and a right as an American. If you have any trouble casting your ballot at the polls, contact the Secretary of State’s office.
Huskies football
It’s going to be a cold one this week at Woodcutter’s Stadium as the Huskies take on Robert C. Byrd High. All play by play action can be found on your radio at 100.9 or see it in action as the school will be live streaming it on their Facebook page. Pull the sled, dawgs!
Baker’s Nook
Marsha’s got a special today at the Baker’s Nook on the corner of Mill and Main Streets. It’s her newest creation, Jalapeno Pepperoni Rolls (or their originals) with Tomato Soup for $7. I took a half dozen of her pepperoni rolls into work the other day and they went quick. I did not share my lemon puffed pastry because it’s just too good not to keep all for yourself. Stop in and see the lovely ladies for a deliciously warm lunch today or pick one up on your way home.
Earth Day, everyday
With the blowing of the leaves seems to come the blowing of trash along the streets and roadways in our communities. According to the Ocean Conservancy, food wrappers (fast food waste, chip bags, etc.), cigarette butts, plastic bottles and their caps, and plastic grocery bags are the top littered waste on Earth. It seems we take on the “it’s not mine” mentality and walk past trash that needs disposed of. It only takes a second and a bend at the waist to keep things neat and tidy.
Trick or treat
The Town of Farmington will be from 6-8 p.m tomorrow night. There will be no party or costume parade and the mayor and council hope that everyone will use social distancing while tricking and treating. If you plan to treat, please leave your porch lights on and make sure walkways and porches are clear of any obstruction.
Join 4-H
Now is the time to join up if you’re interested in becoming a Marion County 4-Her. You can find out more information by contacting the WVU Extension Office on Monroe Street (in the Jacob’s Building) at 304-367-2772 or emailing marioncountyextension@mail.wvu.edu. Their office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 pm. Did you know that studies show 4-Her’s do better in school, are more motivated to help others, feel safer when trying new things, have better self-esteem and develop lasting friendships? Doesn’t sound like a bad club to join, does it?
Birthdays
We have quite a few Halloween babies this week. If you see Jonathan Toothman, Larry Mahaney, Mikala Mays, or Elijah Miller out Trick or Treating remember to tell them Happy Birthday. Also celebrating as we roll into November are Janna McClung, Carla Tennant Ferrell (whose sister Lori told me she’ll be turning the big 55), Monica Carper, Jenna Gum-Johnson, Lisa Straight, Trish Conner, Brittany Shutler, Devon McDade, Ashley Davis, Derek Hale, Debra Postlethwait, Heather Wright and her husband Jamie, Miya Cole, and Marry Woods. Judith Neff gave me quite the list of back to back birthdays with her mom Dot on the 1st, sister Darlene on the 3rd and Mother in Law Rogue on the 4th. Finally, Crystal Keefover wanted to wish her nephew Nikki some big birthday wishes on the 1st. Thanks to everyone who has been sending in birthdays to me, they’ve really been a big hit.
Indian basketball
Anyone interested in playing 3rd through 6th grade boys basketball and cheer for Fairview Elementary or Middle Schools needs to contact one of the board members for sign up information. Newly appointed Board Members are Bob Kincell, President, Frankie Witt Vice President, Morgan Musgrove, Secretary, Danielle Canfield Treasurer and Nikki Kincell, Cheer Coordinator. Likewise, 3rd and 4th grade boys coaches are still needed. If you’re interested in one of the 5th or 6th grade positions, please let them know.
Auditorium Seats
Fairview Middle school has several of the old auditorium seats for give away (although monetary donations are welcome). Interested parties can contact the school to pick them up at 304-449-1312.
Anniversaries
I had a couple of people mention that I should remember to include Cathy and Stanley Toothman in this week’s Anniversaries. If you see Cathy at the Town Hall, let her know she has your best wishes on another year of bliss.
Sympathy
Farmington had a big loss this week in the passing of John McKinney. I know everyone joins me in saying how they’re keeping Ruth Ann and the kids in their thoughts these last few days. John was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department for many, many years. He and Ruth Ann raised their family here in town and I’m sure there’s hardly a soul who didn’t know what a kind, do anything for you type of man he was. Also passing was Bud Morgan Jr. who was a Farmington High School alumni. We send condolences out to his family and hope you’ll do the same.
Sunset Ellis Special Opening
The Sunset Ellis Drive-In Movie theatre is back for a second weekend of special spooky showings. If you’re a fan of vintage horror flicks you’re in luck! The original Halloween from 1978 is the first feature followed up by Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. Both films are rated R and the box office will open at 6 p.m. with the movies beginning promptly at 7 p.m. I can’t think of anything scarier than sitting in the middle of a drive in theater watching Jamie Lee Curtis try to escape this famous killer. Did you know that the mask Michael wears is actually a mold of William Shatner’s face painted white?
Holiday memories
I started a topic in the Farmington “Heart of Marion County” Facebook group a couple of days ago. The question: What are your favorite memories of Farmington during the holidays? We’ve gotten quite the response and I think a lot of people have had fun reminiscing about days gone by. If you have any memories of Farmington and its surrounding communities during Thanksgiving and Christmas past please let me know! Photos are extremely welcome and I’ll try to pass along some of them in my column over the next few weeks.
Early voting
Our Community Building at the Ray Kelley Memorial Ballfield will be open for Early Voting today from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and tomorrow from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This is your last chance to vote before the actual Election Day which is Tuesday.
MCPARC K-3 Basketball
Basketball is going virtual in 2020! In response to the ever-changing environment surrounding the pandemic and a severe lack of access to both practice and game facilities, MCPARC has altered the K-3 Basketball League program in 2020. No draft/regular teams forming at this time. Online registration for virtual clinic sessions (with details) opened Oct. 22. In person clinics and/or a tournament can be considered in January. Registration and participation is free.
Yesteryear
Lots of people will be masked this Halloween, either in costume or just social distancing. Our ancestors in the area were also masked for the holiday around 100 years ago. The Johnson Story Telling club at the Fairmont State Normal school entertained faculty, students and invited guests at their unique Hallowe’en party in 1919. A witch’s fire occupied the center of the room and a regular witch’s caldron was swung from a tripod while real witches brewed various concoctions within its depths. Decorations were lavishly used and “weird ghost stories” told by the guests and host/hostesses. The affair was a masked one (appropriate for today!) and refreshments of the season consisting of gingerbread and apples were served. No scheduled program was observed in Mannington in 1921 although several nights of masquerade parties and socials have been held. Hosting on Halloween that year were the freshman at Mannington High School, The Rebekahs, Miss Eugenia Vance of Pleasant Street, Mr. and Mrs. Denzil Huey of Clarksburg Street, Miss Frances Haught of Main Street, Miss Louise Beamus of High Street, and Miss Bertha Wade of Furbee Avenue who was entertaining the Mu Mu Club, a young people’s social organization of which she was a member. The Junior High of Downs gave a masked Hallowe’en party in 1922 with games, contests and lots of tasty treats. Monongah did not celebrate in 1917, most of the residents opting to go into Fairmont where with few exceptions it’s noted that people were masked. If you were looking for a full line of Hallowe’en goods in 1916, you could visit Donley Jones’ store on Railroad Street in Mannington. For reference, the flu Pandemic lasted from 1918-1920. Very interesting!
Contact Me
You can catch me come Monday morning from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and throughout the week at my desk here in the office. As usual you can email me at scummons@timeswv.com, phone my desk at 304-367-2527 or pop in and see us on Quincy Street in the office. You can also send me a message on Facebook or drop me a line in care of Stephanie Cummons to the Times West Virginian at P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26554. Stay Safe as always!
