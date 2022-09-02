Good Morning White Hall!
A pretty weekend is looking good, but maybe some rain on Sunday. We’re definitely used to rain.
Everything is growing like crazy, especially the weeds. You can’t get ahead for getting behind.
It’s hard to believe September is here already. Summer passed by so fast.
Labor Day weekend is here and a lot of traffic will be on the highways. Be careful and travel safely. Have a fantastic weekend.
Thank You
It is amazing! For the first time ever, the section behind the Apple Valley Golf Course, which used to be called Kildee Road, has been paved. It was always just “blacktop” with lots of patches.
Now it’s like the entire road is Apple Valley Road, and not two separate ones.
Please be aware the Kildee section still requires drivers to pull over to pass, and there are places where there is enough room for that to happen if you’re careful.
Be ready for those who are traveling too fast. It happens a lot on this road.
Happy Birthday
Happy birthday to my daughter, Sheryl Sue, who is my grass mower, reminder of anything I forget, best friend, and loving daughter. Thanks for bringing your puppy, Cloe, to visit me, and letting me doggy sit. Happy birthday Sheryl.
CEOS Meeting
The regular Beverly CEOS meeting will be held on the second Monday, Sept. 12 because of the Labor Day weekend.
It will be held at the Beverly Club House on Monday, the 12th at 1:30 p.m.
The County Council meeting will be Sept. 15 at the Fleming Memorial Church.
Colfax Community Hot Dog Sale
There will be a hot dog sale at the Colfax Community Building, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be drinks and chips. Proceeds will go for the upkeep of the Colfax Cemetery, and donations are appreciated.
For more information you may call Brenda Brock at 304-363-8933.
Marion County Lifelong Learners
If you didn’t get to attend the Open House, you can still register for fall semester classes. On the main page is a link to a printable registration form. Print two copies — one to send and one to keep.
Go to the page that has the calendar. On your desktop, either scroll down or click Calendar on the menu at the right. On mobile devices, either scroll down or click at the top right of the homepage and click on calendar on the list that appears.
Click on dates with names of classes, click on a class name and a description of the class pops up. On mobile devices, the name appears at the bottom of the calendar. Check off the classes you want to attend on both registration forms.
Send one form and a check for dues and other fees to the address on the form. You can register by going online, on either your desktop or mobile device, at
https://mclifelonglearners9.wixsite.com/home
Bookmark this link for future reference.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com or call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a number.
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
