Good morning Mannington!
Goodbye to January and hello to February. Is it really possible? We have snow on the ground this morning but Groundhog Day is Thursday. Will he see his shadow or not? Then Ash Wednesday will be Feb. 22. So, there are early signs and dates of spring. Have you thought about your Valentine? Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, Feb. 14. Check stores around Mannington for the gift to remember your Valentine and show your love. Shop Small helps our local businesses and you do not have to travel far. I hope everyone has a great week, it maybe colder so please, check on neighbors who might be in need. Everyone will need to be careful and take care of each other and stay safe.
Valentine’s Tea
A “Valentine Tea Party” will be held on Feb. 12 at “The Senator’s Mansion” in Mannington. This is a special one-hour Tea Party experience. There are limited times and seating. You will need to select 1-2, 2:30-3:30, or 4-5 p.m. The menu is being provided by This and That Bakery and tea will be provided by BerTeas of Mannington. For more information, please call 304-396-6411, or check the website of ww.SenatorsMansionWV.com. This will also give you a chance to see the renovations that have been completed. To many of us this is the Bowers’ Home on High Street in Mannington. Many folks have always wanted to see the interior of this home, and now it is being restored and will be available for use for special events.
“Throwback” NMHS Basketball
Are you a “Big Green” or a “Gator” Alumni? Yes, there are still some folks who remember that Mannington High students were just members of the “Big Green.” Now they are known as the Mannington Gators. On Feb. 7, you can again relive those memories, even with the Green and White jerseys. So, attention all Mannington High alumni and fans, you are invited to attend a “Throwback” game at the North Marion High gym. The North Marion Huskies basketball team will host the Preston High Knight’s. Let’s get a “Gator Crowd” and rock the gym again like in the 70’s. Coach Harbert and his staff are excited to see those old players, coaches and fans in attendance.
Fundraiser at Applebee’s
“Dining to Donate” will be held at Applebee’s at 25 Southland Dr., Fairmont on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to closing. Fifteen percent of your check will be donated to the North Marion High Theatre group. Your support will help them with the costs of a trip to a competition in Kentucky, where they will represent the entire state of West Virginia. Thank you in advance for your support of these young folks as they not only represent their school but all of us. Monetary donations may also be made to the group and dropped off at the school.
Congratulations
There is still a lot of high school basketball, for both the girls’ and boys’ teams at North Marion High. The girls are really winding down quickly and will soon go into the playoffs and then shortly after, the boys playoffs will follow. If you have been thinking of attending a game, you will want to do so very soon. Girls’ Senior night will be Friday, Feb. 3. Both teams are great to watch as they play hard and with a lot of heart. Congratulations to both teams and keep up the team effort.
Check on neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might still be in need of some help, we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. Sometimes people just need someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door of just down the road.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.