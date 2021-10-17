I just read where a child died due to COVID-19. I am not writing about vaccinations or masks. I want to write about the horrible condition we humans go through if we live long enough. It’s called loss.
I can’t imagine the loss of a child, especially a young child.
Some folks who know me know that I was married for 20 years and that my wife passed away 11 years ago. The beautiful woman I am married to now went through the same loss of her spouse 9 years ago. And since we have been married, we each have friends who have lost a spouse, a parent, or a loved one, and every one of us is in recovery.
I bet I am preaching to the choir, as they say, meaning, I am writing this and the folks who read newspapers are generally mature. And if you are mature. I bet this thing called loss has affected you in some way. But it is necessary to discuss it because if we continue to live it is coming by …again.
Losing a loved one is horrible.
I told someone one time that doctors are trained to deliver the news, but some are better than others. But regardless of how good they are at telling you your loved one “didn’t make it” or “ is in a better place” it feels like someone has taken a 2x4 and whacked you in the head and the gut at the same time. It is like someone reached way back in your heart and tore out the biggest part. It had to be the biggest part because it hurts so bad. The pain is followed by numbness — numbness that slows your reactions. Slows your ability to think and, in many cases, paralyzes you.
I worked with a therapist for a while after my wife passed away. It was good to have someone that could listen, objectively, and offer suggestions on how to become unparalyzed. How I could get back to work. And it worked for me.
I had a dear friend that told me one day “you need to just get over it! She’s gone and that’s all there is to it,” he said. I asked him if he cut his right leg off could he just go and walk normally? He said “no!” I said, “I can’t walk normally right now. But I’m getting help so that I can do better. (Talk to a professional, sometimes our friends are too close to the pain.)
For many people in Marion County and throughout West Virginia, we are losing people pretty frequently. Some have died from disease, some died from drug overdoses and others are just “gone” and are out of our lives.
I want to offer you a suggestion. Find a professional you can talk to. Friends and family are great. But, you need someone that isn’t so close to the situation that they are hurting. We have hundreds in the area.
Call us at the Marion County FRN if you need the number of a local professional that can help you with dealing with loss. Or 211. Our number is 304-366-4445.
