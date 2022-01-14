Farmers, the grocery situation is kind of dicey.
If it’s not a shortage it’s the panic buyers gobbling up all the milk and bread before bad weather hits. (Why do they always buy the ingredients for French toast? Bizarre. I need tea and Little Debbie to make it through a real blizzard.)
While it’s inconvenient, it has been a teaching opportunity. (I have a lot of those moments, in case you hadn’t noticed.) We’re taking the time to try to show our kids how to plan for the food we consume. Once again, Kyan could very well leave the nest in two and a half years with Kasey only a few behind him. It’s important for us to show them how to make the best choices for themselves.
With the pandemic, I’ve taken so much advantage of pick up delivery services that I forgot how important it is to take your children shopping with you. They need to see not only how much work goes into planning meals and grocery lists but also the prices as they help get things from the shelves. I do send Kyan to the dollar store for odds and ends, but it’s not the same as a regular trip. My husband, who bless his city boy heart, agreed to go in on half a hog and a cow this year. An example of best intentions winning over preparation, he did not realize just how much meat that is. I get his long term logic, as well as wanting to make it convenient for me as the primary cook and grocer. However, keeping a bunch of carnivores happy doesn’t outweigh the fact that purchasing an additional freezer isn’t too easy on the pocketbook.
Time to party!
I’ve been asked to extend an invitation to a very special party for a very special lady. Alice Rock Priester will be celebrating the second anniversary of her 100th birthday, no small feat in this day and age. A celebration has been planned in her honor on Friday, Feb. 4 from 1-5 p.m. at the Farmington Community Building. Alice has requested no gifts, ceremonial speeches or pontification of any kind, and I’m told she really didn’t want a fuss to be made but those who love her had to overrule. Please stop by and have a bite to eat, visit and share some special memories with Alice and her family (Maria, Dickie, Rich, and of course Fred). Please RSVP if you plan to attend by Friday, Jan. 21. You can contact Fred at fredrock@frontier.com or call 304-825-6176 or mail 36 Jones Run Rd, Farmington, WV 26571
Around town
It’s Girl Scout Cookie time! We are fortunate to have our own cookie selling celebrity, Miss Ella Gerrard, right here in Farmington! Ella has probably hit the quadruple digits in total boxes sold during her scouting career and earned patches and prizes for her efforts. Her little sister Gemma is also in the action this year as a Daisy so that means they need double the orders!. All boxes are $5 each this year, and you have the option to order online as well.
Barrackville Garbage Service has launched their new website which offers online bill pay. You can also request bulk pick up, check schedules, office hours, and report missing pick ups among other features. You can find them at www.barrackvillegarbage.com. Everyone be careful if you’re traveling down Old 250 in the Pine Grove section around Dunkard Mill. The section on the left side towards Buffalo Creek as you’re coming to Farmington has caved in. We all know it takes time for these side roads to get much needed attention and we don’t need any accidents to occur. With the snowfall predicted this weekend it’d be easy to put a tire right over the hill.
Birthdays
Very special birthday wishes to Esther Efaw, Sam Aloi, Donald Carpenter, April Powell, Blake Huggins, Tracy Thompson, Terry Freeland, Samantha Mason, Danny Doshen, Belinda Biafore, Tina Caputo, Annette Bissett, Megan Raines, Nova Toothman, Jenny Camele, Meredith Napalo, and my cousin, Lex Shaffer. A special Happy 88th Birthday to Mrs. Rosemary Angelucci. This lovely lady will celebrate her birthday next Wednesday the 19th. Happy Birthday wishes to a lady in our neighboring Monongah who turned 102 on Wednesday. Ms. Amelia Zentz. She and her late husband Bruce were the original founders who established and built the Dairy Kone.
Senior news
If you are 60 and older and find yourself having trouble stretching your food budget, the Marion County Senior Center has quality meals through their food service program that you might qualify for. Interested Seniors can contact them Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 304-366-8779. The menu for January can be found at www.marionseniors.org/mealmenu. You can also contact them at the phone number listed above to schedule your COVID-19 booster shots.
Yesteryear
I wanted to hop across Mill Fall and talk a little bit about our neighbor, Monongah, this week. They’ve really been doing such great things with a young Mayor who has shaken things up and brought a sense of fun and improvement to his community. He and his family lost a lady that graced her community for 94 lovely years and was Johnboy’s biggest fan (nay, best friend). I know what it’s like to have grandparents (and those honorary grandparents) that are everything, and you truly feel loss when they’re not around any longer.
Preserved in the pages of the Black Diamond Yearbook, Freshman Class, Monongah High School, 1943 is a picture with a pretty girl in the second row. Familiar eyes and smile, her name is Virginia Forte. Virginia, or “Red” as she was nicknamed, was part of a class that was entering high school two years after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. A group of students born at the start of the Great Depression into families who had lived through the Monongah Mine Disaster of 1907 and were seeing their friends and family sent overseas to fight in the Second World War. Truly some remarkable children who were born from some of the strongest people in our area. Farmington and Monongah really have a lot in common.
We have our same generations who flourished from the coal dust that erupted during a mine disaster. Like so many of our farmers, she was the daughter of a coal miner. She grew up with the same values as we were, in a small town, small school, and a community we were taught to be proud of and support. It’s evident she instilled that in her family as well. A poem in the yearbook associated with the Freshman class ends with the line, “When at the end of our Senior year, This is what we want to hear, “They’ve done their best, So now, we’ll do the rest.” I think Mrs. Jacobin’s life embodied these words, a testimony to the fact that we continue to turn out generations of families, Farmers or Lions, that keep our way of life going. Our thoughts are with her family at this time and hope they look for the little things to remember about her as they “do the rest” without her.
Church news
St. Patrick’s Parish Council will meet next Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall. If you have someone you would like to have added to the Prayer Line for St. Peter’s and St. Patrick’s please call Carole Gouzd at 304-986-1414. The Assumption Pantry helped 32 families and 82 people with their distributions in the month of December. The next date will be Jan. 20 from 9-10:30 a.m. and volunteers are needed. Any donations from food, funds, and the like are very much appreciated and you can contact Elsie Doshen at 368-1365 to see how you can help out. The Ladies Fellowship group at Plum Run Baptist Church will meet next Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. Please bring a $5 wrapped gift to participate in the gift swap.
Final thoughts
Here’s a motto for you: “Life is a tornado and I’m just the cow being spun around for cinematic value.” With all this farm talk, don’t forget that it is time to start browsing those seed catalogs. It’s never too early to sketch out your plans for your garden. I’ll be spinning around the office this week Tuesday-Friday (we will be off Monday in observance of the holiday) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. You can reach me at 304-367-2527 or via email at scummons@timeswv.com Have a safe week, bundle up, keep those germs at bay, and get out and play in the snow a little if you can.
