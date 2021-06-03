Hello Barrackville.
June is one of my favorite months as the weather is mostly even tempered and you can get out and enjoy the day without fear of heat stroke. The garden calendar advises to seed pumpkins and winter squash this week and monitor garden for pests. Flower beds are shaping up and growing each year. I am frugal when it comes to landscaping. OK, maybe not frugal but down-right cheap! Using multiply layers of newspaper as a weed barrier, mulch from tree trimming services and harvested creek rocks for borders are a low cost or free way to create beautiful rustic beds around the house.
Barrackville Baptist Cemetery
The Baptist Cemetery, also known as Barrackville Cemetery Association, invites the Barrackville community to discuss concerns and the future of the cemetery. The meeting will be Thursday, June 10 at 7 p.m. in the Lions Community Building on Pike Street. The Association is requesting assistance with clerical and administrative duties concerning the property, no manual labor is requested at this time. Help is really needed to maintain the cemetery and all details involved. The Barrackville Cemetery Association would really appreciate the community’s involvement in preserving this historic landmark. Please attend the meeting if at all possible.
The Association is, also, asking for donations to support the grass cutting and maintenance of the area. Donations may be made out to the Barrackville Cemetery Association and mailed to P.O. Box 295, Barrackville, in care of Tom Hall. There are lots available for purchase at the cemetery. For any questions contact Tom at 304-366-3795.
Barrackville Town Council
Town Council met Tuesday, June 1. Items on the agenda were Larney Lane, drainage from roadway, after discussion by council a motion was made to have a contractor examine the road to make a determination of action. Item was tabled till next meeting. Item of providing electric power to the power pole by the covered bridge was tabled until next month. Fire company requests vote on fire truck purchase, council discussed and could not vote unless item was on the agenda. Vote of fire truck purchase will be on July agenda. No maintenance report and nothing to report from the sewage department. Planning Committee will meet Monday, June 7 via Zoom, anyone interested in attending should contact town hall and request details. Meeting will elected officers, review ordinances and look at the agenda’s for the reminder of the year. Council conducted the first readings of ordinances 507 Dangerous Animals and 505 Animals and Fowls. Council went into executive session. Next meeting will be Tuesday, July 6 at 7 p.m.
Barrackville all town yard sale
Barrackville Community Yard Sale will be held Saturday, June 12, however, some sales may begin Friday. Addresses are 403, 406, 504, 698, 701 Rice St. 701, 713, 720 Pike St., 605 ½ and 1003 Saxman St., 316 and 409 Manley St., 306 Conaway, 301 and 305 High St., 371 Chesapeake Rd., 898 Buffalo Rd., 20 Lee Dr., 501 Ice St. and 617 Cook St.
Still another week to go so we will add more addresses as they are shared. Please be cautious while driving through town as most streets are posted 15 MPH with Pike Street posted at 25 MPH.
Fallen neighbor
Sharon Gump, one of our community matriarchs, has had a slight tumble and is recovering slowly. Please, send her a cheery get-well card at P.O. Box 459, Barrackville. We wish you a speedy recovery, Sharon, and hope you are on your feet soon!
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.