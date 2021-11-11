Hello Barrackville.
The power pole is at the bridge and should be powered up in the next day or so. How blessed we are to have such good friends that work together to get projects completed!
We will reveal all those involved in placement of the power pole at our covered bridge meeting next week, but I just want to send a personal thank you to all who were working on this project.
We plan to light the bridge this December again like last year, but with the supply of power we hope to have the lights up quite a bit longer. It all depends on the security of the items and we ask all town members to keep an eye out for tampering of the decorations.
My Marple family hopes to place the decorations before the Christmas In Our Town event on Dec. 4. We are planning a memorial dedication of a tree in memory of my husband Will, who with my meager help, decorated the bridge last year. Many people enjoyed taking their family Christmas photos at the bridge and we hope this year many more will take advantage of the decorations. We will announce our memorial dedication as soon as we can. Again, thanks to all who helped!
Congratulations Nate Flower!
Congratulations to Nate Flower of Monumental, a junior at Fairmont Senior and former Bison. Flower is a captain of the FSHS boys soccer team, which finished the season 15-4-3. They won the Big 10, sectional, and regional championships, and qualified for the AA-A state tournament. Flower was named to the All-Big 10 first team, All-Region first team, and All-State first team as a defender. He was also named as the AA-A Defender of the Year.
Message from Coach Daran Hays
Growing up in Mannington was absolutely awesome in the 90’s!!
Everyone knew everyone; I could ride my bike from daylight to dark. I played three youth sports and was always just a two minute bike ride away from practice.
Then, I moved on to NMHS in the late 90’s and early 2000’s and it was some of the best times of my life. My ride changed and required no peddling, my circle of friends grew, and my community expanded from one to five (really even more than that), and boy… I loved my community! Mainly because on game days the town was painted black & silver and the last person on their way to the game hit the light switch!
It was then that I absolutely fell in love with our support system at North Marion. I was a Mannington kid, but if I needed a soda in the Fairview Dairy Mart or a tank of gas in the Barrackville Stop N Go, I was being asked about Friday night’s game! You see, at that point I never wanted to be a football coach. I wanted to be the football coach of the North Marion Huskies. I just never thought it would happen.
It may not be 2001. Our communities may not be the same they were then. There may not be as much economy, as many people, as many local opportunities, problems now may be much worse than problems back then, and maybe a football game may not be as important as it once was. I hope not but maybe…
After the many conversations I’ve had throughout the week, I believe our players and students are about to get a real look at what exactly our communities are capable of when they unite. We might get a glimpse back into time, and if we do… they are sure in for a treat!!!
So on to the point….
I’ve heard often in the past week “What can I do to help the boys?” It’s really simple.
Hang up a sign. Decorate a window. Ask a player about their upcoming game. Put up a catchy slogan on your business billboard or window. Wish a player good luck. Ask them if they are ready for the game.
Hang a GO DAWGS or PULLTHESLED Sheet on your porch. Tell them you are proud of them for how they have handled this crazy season... I know I am. Paint our communities BLACK and SILVER for Friday’s game.
It may not rewind us to 2001, but a simple act of support from YOU might spark a child to love our communities the way it once did for me. #OnceAHuskyAlwaysAHusky #PullTheSled
Barrackville PTO News
Stocking sale to benefit the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop. Students can purchase a stocking for $1 and the class that sells the most will get a reward. Every Child Deserves a Christmas!
Friday, Nov. 12 is “Wear your Hat all day!” which costs $1 to support 8th Grade Graduation.
Barrackville Bisons’ team store is now open! Lots of Bison apparel to choose from, a lot of items are available in 4-5 colors. For every item sold, Barrackville 4th-6th grade basketball gets a percentage! Please share with family and friends and let’s support the Bisons! The store will close Nov. 26, and items will not be guaranteed to arrive before Christmas. Bisons2021.itemorder.com
Congratulations!
Miss Gracie Swiger of Barrackville was crowned Little Miss Polar Bear!
Blessing Box
The Blessing Box is in need of donations. Some items that can be useful are: Baking items, flour, spices, sugar, seasonings, cans with pull tabs, macaroni and cheese, shelf stable milk, etc. There is a shelf for non-food items like hygiene products, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, etc. Anything that can be used for the upcoming holidays would be a blessing to someone, also. Items like stuffing mix, gravy packets, instant mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, too. Please try to swing by the box, behind the United Methodist Church, and leave a blessing. Take what you need, leave what you can!
Barrackville Memorial Tree
Names of community members who have passed during this year can be added to the Memorial Tree. The Barrackville Memorial Tree will be located near the Town Christmas Tree during the December 2021 “Christmas In Our Town” event. After the event it will be housed at the community building. The Memorial Tree is a remembrance of names of those from the Barrackville community who have passed away. The cost is $10 per name. If you would like to add a name in remembrance, please contact the Barrackville Lions Club through Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558.
Community Meetings
Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society will meet Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. and the Christmas In Our Town meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Lion Community Building, lower level of the town hall.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
