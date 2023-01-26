Good morning Mannington!
The Christmas lights have been put away, but the Valentine’s Day lights and decorations are appearing all around the area. So many folks like to decorate for the season or holiday. It is always great to see the changes. There will soon be information about Valentine’s Day events. Don’t forget to at least wish someone special in your life a Happy Valentine’s Day. Do you need to shop for something special? There are some great places in Mannington to do just that. Just check out some of the small stores in downtown Mannington. Start looking now, you might have to decide for sure between many items.
If you like basketball, you just might want to check the schedule for the girls and boys teams at North Marion High. They are exciting to watch and we can show our support for the teams. The season will be over soon.
There seems to be more light outside this morning as I am writing, the sun is shining part of the time. It seems that we have not been seeing much sunshine for a while. We have been seeing rain, and with rain comes mud. If you live with walkways and driveways you may not realize about mud. But if you live where there is not pavement, or are a farmer, then you may be dealing with mud, deep mud. The weather may turn cold again, so please remember that neighbor. They may not be getting out much and they may just need someone to talk with for a few minutes. Take care this week, be careful and stay safe.
Something New
According to the website, “The Senator’s Mansion” will be holding a grand opening soon.
Do you know where the “Senator’s Mansion” is located? I know that many of you already know, but I did not know the name. Many of us know it as the Bowers Mansion. Well, it is being restored to much of the original state. A lot of work has gone into restoring, fixing and repairing. I saw some pictures of a “Princess Tea Party” birthday party that has already been held there and it was lovely. They will be open for parties and events for the young and old alike. Check out the mansionweddingsWV@yahoo.com. Also, check Facebook Senator’s Mansion, Mannington. There was a picture of the resident princesses and the costumes were beautiful. So, check out this new place in Mannington. They will be having the grand opening soon. They are planning a Valentine’s Day celebration for February. For more information please call 304-396-6411.
Pizza, Sandwich and Salad Sale
The Fairview Fire Department will be selling pizza, sandwiches and salads on Saturday, January 28th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. You may eat in and visit with others or carry out is available. If you wish to place an order for pick-up, please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. The building is handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit the fire department. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Congratulations
A group of North Marion High students we do not hear a lot about is now going to represent the school and county but now the state of West Virginia. Congratulations to this group of young folks. The North Marion Theatre Troupe will be representing West Virginia at the Southeastern Theatre Conference to be held in Lexington, Kentucky. In November this group of young folks won first place at the West Virginia Theatre Association Festival and was invited to Lexington to perform again. They are performing Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
We are very proud of this group and wish to congratulate them on their talent and hard work. There is a problem and of course that is money. The troupe is trying to raise money to help pay for the cost for this event. On Feb. 8, Applebee’s in White Hall will make a donation from sales to the group. Then on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. the community will have a chance to see a performance of this play for $5 donation. Other, larger donations are also appreciated. Donations may be dropped off at the school or mailed, just make a notation that it is for the Theatre Troupe Trip. As a community we need to support our students in the many events in which they take part.
Thank You
Many of us have known about the Dr. Phoebia Moore Fund that was given to the Mannington High Library so many years ago. It helped to fund the many needs of the library. There were concerns when the high school consolidated into what is now North Marion High. The recent announcement of the money that was from the Dr. Phoebia Moore estate that was found by the State Treasurer’s Office will be a great asset to the Mannington Middle School Library. Thank you to those who researched this account and found that it could be used by our local school. There are many plans now that will be made for our middle school children to benefit from this unclaimed property.
Check on neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might still be in need of some help, we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather related that someone needs help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door of just down the road.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information.
