The WVU Extension Garden Calendar says that yesterday was the last day we should need to cut grass. Yeah! At least there is a little good news that comes with the cooler temperatures.
The garden is pulled out finally and the sweet potatoes yielded a nice little harvest. I have a few curing in the basement, although I didn’t realize I should have left the dirt on during the curing process. Hmm, hope they will cure OK without it. A baked sweet potato with homemade veggie chili is in the forecast for lunch soon. Or within 10 days of completed curing. And by the way, the 2023 WVU Extension Garden calendars are available at the Extension Office in Fairmont for pick up. Call the office to set a time to pick some up, as our doors are still locked, call 304-367-2772.
Halloween Dance Party
Barrackville PTO is sponsoring a Halloween Dance Party for Barrackville school children Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be concessions, music, photo ops and a costume contest all for a $5 entry fee. Times for students: Pre-K to 4th grade: 5-6:30 pm, 5-8th grade is 6:30-8:30 pm. Dance will be held inside the school gym. Contact a PTO parent for more information.
Parade Marshall Carolyn
We are pleased to announce our honorary parade marshal for the 2022 Christmas In Our Town Parade will be Carolyn Sivak who moved to Barrackville in 1982. You can usually find Carolyn chatting with her friends on her patio or taking walks in Barrackville with a smiling face. We think of Carolyn as a shining light here in our little town. Make time as the holiday season takes off to participate in our wonderful hometown event Dec. 3, sponsored by the Barrackville Lions Club.
Christmas In Our town Meeting
The next meeting of the committee will be Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Club Community Building. Please check in with the committee to see how you can contribute to the event.
Free Coat Drive
Barrackville United Methodist Church will host a free coat drive starting Nov 1 at the church pavilion. Starting now, donated coats, boots, hooded sweat shirts, anything warm for winter will be accepted. Get connected with Jeanie Bane or Carolyn Sivak, who will see they get picked up or you can drop them off at the church.
Condolences
Lelia Marie Scott Thornton, 88, the only child of the late William Scott and Lelia Scott Miller and Charles Miller, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8. Our condolences go out to her family and loved ones.
Pothole repairs
Thankfully after some effort on part of townsfolk that frequent the post office, the large potholes in the parking lot have been repaired. Thanks to all who brought it to the attention of the property owners.
Neighbor News
A soup, sandwich, dessert dinner will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 4-7 p.m., at the Fairview Senior Center. Everyone will receive a delicious dinner and a painted ceramic bowl in exchange for a donation to the Fairview Food Pantry. Veterans will be honored. Come one, come all!
A pizza, sandwich, and salad sale will be held at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2-6 p.m. Due to a 3 p.m. WV football game, we will begin serving one hour earlier than normal. Dine in eating or carry out available. Phone 304-449-1904/1905 to place orders. Handicap accessible.
Grant Town Bingo
A Secret Santa Bingo will be held Nov. 12. Advanced and early bird tickets are available. Tickets are $20 and early birds are $5. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the early bird 12:30 p.m. and the Bingo begins at 1 p.m. Benefits the Grant Town Volunteer Fire Department, 110 Ballah Ave., Grant Town.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville 26559. Phone, 304-366-9372. Hours are Tuesday–Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
