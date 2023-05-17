Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well.
Don’t forget the town cleanup is Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. Anyone wanting to help will meet at town hall, and gloves, pickers, and garbage bags will be provided. A dumpster will be in the town parking lot for Rivesville residents only, and ID’s will be checked. Dumpsters will be video monitored, and violators will be fined. Items not permitted in the dumpster are tires, asbestos, batteries, of any kind, yard waste, construction materials, oil, paint, or any other chemicals. This cleanup is sponsored by the Town of Rivesville, Marion County Commission, and Rivesville 7-11.
A reminder early voting for the town election will be held May 31-June 10 at Rivesville Town Hall, election day is Tuesday, June 13 from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and will be held at the Rivesville Community Building. The voting hours for Wednesday, May 31, June 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, June 3 & Saturday, June 10 will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
News from the school
The last PTO meeting of the year will be held at REMS starting at 6 p.m.tonight. Election will be held to pick board members for the PTO, if you’re interested in being a board member be sure and come! A guest speaker from the Marion County Humane Society will be stopping by to share information on how to help our furry friends and how the humane society offers many great things including volunteer opportunities for area teens. The final cook off challenge for tonight is “Cook out” make your favorite dish you would take to a picnic etc. and share, you could be the winner.
The Inaugural RAM JAM Celebration of Arts and Healthy Minds will be held Friday, May 19 from 5-8 p.m. at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School. Sponsored by the local school improvement council, this event will feature the Rivesville 6th, 7th, and 8th grade bands, student chorus, student performances, student art displays, a performance by local artist “Emmy of the Mountains,” food trucks, fun activities and a healthy mind resource table. Come out and enjoy Friday evening by supporting the school.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold a food distribution on Saturday, May 20 from 9-11 a.m. If in need of an emergency box, contact Gary at 304-564-2950 or Bob at 304-278-7550.
Mark your calendars for July 28-29 for the Rivesville Homecoming and Reunion at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School. The cost is $13 per person, there will be a weiner roast on Friday, a picnic on Saturday, food for the picnic will be provided by Frank’s Catering. Contact Gary Morris at 304-365-4053
A clothing giveaway will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m.-Noon at Pumpkin Center Church of Christ located at 18 Darrah Lane in Fairview. There will be clothing available for men, women and children. For any questions call 304-449-1168.
A community yard sale will be held in Pleasant Valley, Millerville, Benton’s Ferry and Kingmont Friday, May 19, Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 2 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
The DAC will hold a gift basket bingo at the Knights of Columbus on Sunday, May 21, doors open at 12 p.m., bingo starts at 1 p.m.
The Fairview Food Pantry which is now the Fairview Food Bank will hold a fundraiser rigatoni & meatball dinner on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The meal is $10 and will include salad, bread and dessert, drinks will be $1 extra. The meal will be held at the Grant Town Community Building, located on Ballah Avenue. Please pre-order by contacting Pastor Bill Rager at 304-365-2802 or Pastor Bobby Riggs at 681-404-9009, local delivery available, all proceeds go to the Fairview Food Bank to help with costs to repair the building they have been blessed with, the former Poppy’s restaurant on Main Street.
Birthday wishes
Jessica Hibbs,Pam Nolan,Kayla Runion, Barbara Ryan and Richard Conrad.
Birthday blessings to each of you.
Anniversary wishes
Happy Anniversary to Dan and Barbara Ryan as they celebrated 57 years on May 13 and Dave and Heather Tuttle celebrated 30 years on May 8. Wishing both couples many more years of love, health and happiness!
I love to give wishes to all married couples but I especially like the ones that have been married so long.
If you have news to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Until next time remember to drive safe, we love our kids!
Let’s gooo Bucs!
