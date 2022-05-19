Our WVU Extension calendar calls to plant tomato and eggplant on Monday. June 23. These little guys have been sitting patiently on the back porch hoping to get started on the season. This has been a cool season to say the least and usually things would be in the ground already, but as my husband always said, each season is different.
He liked to make notations on his garden calendar with harvest yields, weather anomalies or random happenings about the garden. I get a chuckle out of some of his notes about his battle with “Gary” the groundhog and a super high yield or meager showing for whatever reason. I think of all his hard work in cultivating a productive garden and how he enjoyed sharing his harvest.
Obituary of Anita Jo Shackelford
Anita Jo Shackelford, 58, of Barrackville, passed away May 11 at her residence surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born Aug. 25, 1963 in Mannington, a daughter of Katherine Snider, and the late Billy Joe Snider. Everyone who knew Anita, knew she loved riding motorcycles with her husband “Shack.” She loved her family, and making everyone in her life part of her family. But most of all, she loved being called “Mom and Nana.” Anita is survived by her daughter, Amanda Moore of Barrackville, her son Jeremy (Erin) Shackelford of Morgantown, her mother, Katherine Snider of Mannington, her sisters, Cathy Schrader of Mannington, Debbie (Bobbie) Stevenski of Fairmont, Vicki (Eddie)Barron of Idamay, Brenda Griffith of Charleston, and Heather (Michael) Straight of Fairview. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Jailynn Straight of Fairview, and Madalynn Shackelford of Mount Lookout, her grandson, Patrick “P.J.” Moore Jr. of Mannington, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband of 34 years, Greg “Shack” Shackelford, she is preceded in death by her father Billy Joe Snider, her son, Wesley A. Shackelford, and four brothers-in-law, Jeff Schrader, Wayne Griffith, David Shackelford and Ronald Shackelford.
Obituary Helen Mary Bajus
Helen Mary Bajus, 91, of Mannington, passed away May 17 at St. Barbara’s Nursing Home in Monongah. She was born December 4, 1930 in Creighton, Pa., a daughter of the late Paul and Mary Horchicuk Gabor.
Helen was a telephone operator for C & P Telephone in Fairmont and Cleveland, Ohio, and was also employed by Marion Manufacturing in Idamay. Helen loved reading and gardening and was very good at playing bridge, belonging to two bridge clubs in Mannington. She attended the Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont while she was able. While in Cleveland, she met her husband of 17 years, John H. Bajus, who was a loving husband and father. He passed away at age 41 on Oct. 7, 1970. Survivors include her 6 children: Susan Bajus, Cleveland, Paula Bajus (Jeff) Comfort, Morgantown, (her twins) John (Sandra) Bajus, Fairmont and Marty Bajus, Mannington, Michael Bajus, Mannington, and Thomas Bajus, Barrackville. She loved being a grandmother to her 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister: Irene Conner, FL; 2 brothers: Frank and Marty Gabor, Idamay; several nieces and nephews.
BBQ Cook Off
The Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown is here: May 20-22 in Mannington. The Mannington Fair Grounds and Hough Park will be filled with a BBQ Cook off competition and peoples choice, entertainment, car cruise, bike night, kids activities, food and craft vendors, wrestling and a band. The family oriented weekend will have something for everyone. Friday Gates open at 4:00 pm with the Queen’s pageant at 6:30 pm. Saturday and Sunday the gates open at 10 a.m. There will be a $1 charge for those 13 years and up. Complete schedule available on our Facebook Page: Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown.
Barrackville PTO News
Raylee Mundell is our student winner for selling the most Sarris Candy! PTO wants to congratulate her and thank her for supporting our fundraiser! Also, the class that sold the most and will receive a pizza party is Mr. Sell! (3rd Grade) Congratulations! Thank you to everyone who contributed to the Sarris Candy fundraiser! We hope everyone enjoyed their treats!!
Barrackville Covered Bridge Contest and Information
Hello Barrackville families! We are having our Inaugural Covered Bridge Festival, Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. We are very excited about the festival! There will be food and craft vendors set up along with entertainment throughout the day. There will be a “Duck Race” that day for our kiddos of Barrackville along with a face painting vendor. There is a Facebook page you can go to follow the details!
Pre-K-4th Grade
We are sending home a picture of our beloved Barrackville bridge for pre-K through 4th grade to color if they wish to enter our coloring contest! If your child would like to color the picture and enter the contest, please make sure their name, grade, and a good contact phone number is on the back of the picture. Then, drop the picture off at the old Video/Ice cream store in the slot where garbage bills are dropped off. Deadline to turn in is June 5.
5th-8th Grade
- We are having a “Drawing Contest” for the older classes, grades 5th-8th for the Barrackville Covered Bridge festival. If your child would like to participate, they are to hand draw the Barrackville Bridge the best they can! Make sure their name, grade, and a good contact number is on the back of the drawing. Please make sure and use regular ‘notebook’ size paper or ‘printer paper’ size paper. We don’t want anything too large or poster sizethen, drop off the drawing at the old Video/Ice cream store in the slot where the garbage bills are dropped off. (This can be in black & white, color is optional). Deadline to turn in is June 5.
There will be one winner selected from each group (one winner for the coloring contest and one winner from the drawing contest). Those winners will receive a special prize, and their work will be displayed at the festival that day.
If you have any questions or need to contact someone, please reach out to Sara Carpenter 304-612-4730 or nursesarabeth@aol.com or Cari Casuccio 304-476-5421 or caricasuccio@gmail.com. Download and print a coloring page via the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Facebook page.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival Meeting
The next festival planning meeting will be Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. Planning is coming down to the final stages and the committee could use as much help as possible to have a successful event. Anyone interested in helping contact Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival Highlights
Local groups will perform at the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival. New Diesel Trio at 1 p.m. and Blue Steel at 3 p.m. are local groups appearing at the festival June 18. The day will include more local entertainment, a Duck Race, vendors and food trucks.
A note from Police Chief Charles Wilson
As of Tuesday May 18, I have been given approval to start a donation program to replace our current K9 who I am wanting to retire, the cost of a K9, the training and the handler training is an expense that most municipalities cannot afford in their yearly budget.
Contact Town Hall 304-366--9372 for information on where donations can be sent and contact for credit card donations and a donation form to fill out or advise office personnel your wishes when calling in to the office, anyone wanting a hard copy of the letter and donation form contact me and I will send one out. Together we can make a difference in the crime and narcotic use in our area and a working K9 is a great deterrent and a great tool for officer safety. Thank you in advance for your time and anyone considering a donation. Mail to: Attn Chief C.G. Wilson III, Barrackville Police Department, P.O. Box 26, Barrackville WV, 26559 RE: K9 training/program.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column send to Diana Marple email at Barrackville2019@gmail.com before noon each Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.