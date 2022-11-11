Hunting season starts Nov. 22, so before you go into the woods after that trophy buck, make sure you have your hunting license. You can now purchase hunting and fishing licenses at the Town of White Hall Public Safety Building at 118 Tygart Mall Loop.
The Town of White Hall is collecting new or gently worn winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens, and gloves at the White Hall Public Safety Building Oct. 15 to Jan. 15. A donation box is in the front entry of our building. Join us for a community drive to help neighbors in need.
The Town of White Hall’s Community Caring Box needs food and nonperishable goods. The donation box is located in the front of the White Hall Public Safety Building.
White Hall Elementary
Nov. 14: Photo retake day by Lifetouch
Nov. 16: 2-hour delay day
Nov. 17: 4th grade field trip to Morgantown
Nov. 18: Way to go Wildcats announced
Nov. 18: WVU Tailgate Lunch (by the school hot lunch program for the students) Wear Blue and Gold.
Nov. 21-22: Weather Days
Nov. 23-25: No School
Nov. 30: Terrific Kids of November announced
Mark your calendar: Music Program will be Dec. 16.
Christmas parties will be Dec. 21.
Fairmont State men’s basketball has invited White Hall students and staff to attend the games FREE and guests are $8 for the following games:
• Wednesday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m. vs. University of Charleston
• Saturday, Dec. 10, 4 p.m. vs. Glenville State
• Saturday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m. vs. Felician University
• Wednesday, Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Alderson Broaddus University
• Saturday, Jan. 14th, 4 p.m. vs. West Liberty University
Parent News: Watch for PTO School Spirit Apparel (White Hall Shirts and Pants) sale flyer coming home.
You may have noticed that we now have a crossing guard in the front of the building, however, we have a problem with cars passing our buses even with red No Passing lights on. Therefore, he is limiting cars around our bus loading area in the front.
Reminder to parents: Please do not make pick up changes after 2:30 and any pickup instructions must go through the office secretary. Teachers do not have time to check their DOJO while teaching and are not seeing late pickup change requests.
Parents that are picking up students from 3-3:20 p.m. are causing some confusion/chaos for the classrooms. Please pick up at 3:20 at the back door.
Things to do this weekend
This-N-That Holiday Open House, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Located at 57 Cory Road White Hall.
Upcoming events
Fall Craft Show, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at White Hall Ship and More. 13 Opal Dr., White Hall. For more information contact Tami at 304-322-5142.
Marketplace Health Insurance Open Enrollment Event at Middletown Commons. Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more details call 844-982-2737.
White Hall Municipal Offices will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving.
The Town of White Hall will be hold an Open House at the White Hall Public Safety Building on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. to celebrate our 30th Anniversary.
White Hall Christmas Parade Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.
Anyone interested in participating in the Parade, please contact the Town of White Hall at 304-367-1687 or email Lori Riffee atlriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
The Town of White Hall will be hosting an afternoon with Santa on Dec. 11, 2022, from 2 pm to 4 pm. Free to the public.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 pm in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall. Schedule may vary with holidays.
December White Hall Town Council meets are scheduled for December 12 and December 19, 2022, at 6 pm.
Things to Consider:
Some of the new items the White Hall Town Council will be looking at the November 14th Town Council Meeting will be:
Unfinished Business:
• Consider 2nd Reading Ordinance 22-003 Enacting Code of Ordinances
• Consider Ordinance for Non-Resident Police/Public Works Emergency Services
New Business to Consider:
• Consider Insurance Proposal
• Consider Additional Light on Timrod/Penrose
• Consider Public Works Maintenance Software, EWork Orders
• Consider T-shirts for 30-year Celebration
Contact
If you have news, birthdays,
or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687.
Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.