Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and had an enjoyable holiday weekend. I know we had a couple of rainy days but I hope you maybe just relaxed around the house and enjoyed your family.
If you would like to get involved in something fun and benefit the town, join the Main Street Rivesville Program. They have several things coming up in the next few months and could really use help. If they don’t get more help I’m afraid this program will close. A meeting will be held on Sept. 13 at Rivesville Town Hall at 7 p.m. Please try to stop in and see what it’s all about.
Main Street will host Market on the Mon Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Come out and see the vendors, crafters and taste the good food from Mason Jar.
Listed are some upcoming events sponsored by Main St. Rivesville:
Nov. 19: Holiday Craft and Vendor Show at the Rivesville Community Building. Applications are available on the Main Street Facebook page for those who would like to sign up as crafters etc.
Dec. 17: Christmas Parade starting at 4 p.m. and a visit with Santa Claus at the Community Building following the parade.
I hope everyone will get out and support these events.
Did you see that Mason Jar will be taking over the spot where Colos was in Bellview, I hope they do well.
The first PTO meeting for Rivesville Elementary-Middle School will be held Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria. Come see what’s going on this year.
A pizza, sandwich and salad sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3-6 p.m. at the Fairview Fire Department. You can eat in or carryout. A new sandwich has been added to the menu, pork barbecue. Get out there and enjoy all their delicious food at great prices. In addition to pizza and salads they have steak sandwich, ground chuck hoagie, hot dog, Call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order, you don’t want to miss out.
Retirees of Fairmont Clinic, mark your calendars for Wednesday, Sept. 21, retirees will meet at SayBoy Restaurant at 1p.m. for their monthly luncheon. For any questions call Bonnie Kelley at 304-282-4892.
Keep your calendars open for the basket bingo coming up on Oct. 16 in Grant Town, I’ll have more info soon.
If you’re looking for something to do Saturday, Sept. 10, how about going to the band Spectacular being held at East West Stadium beginning at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Dry Cleaning World and Craft Connection, tickets at the gate are $7 for adults, $5 for students and kids under 5 are free. This is a family friendly event at a reasonable price.
Anniversary wishes
I would like to wish Mark and Barbara Dorsey a very Happy 30th anniversary, wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news to share please send it to me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call me at 304-777-0540.
Please remember to drive safely! We love our kids!
Let’s gooo Bucs!
Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
