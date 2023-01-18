Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and made it through the brief cold snowy day on Saturday. We’ve been very fortunate so far with our winter weather.
I’d like to remind Rivesville residents that are interested, signups are going on until Jan. 28 for Town Council positions, mayor, recorder and 3 council positions will be open. Candidates are required to at least be 18 years old, a town resident and cannot be under a felony conviction. There is an application form to fill out and a $10 fee, stop in at Rivesville town hall if interested.
Rivesville Council meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month 7 p.m. at town hall.
I’d like to encourage folks to join the Main Street Rivesville program. The group has done so many nice things for the town. This organization meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. and are held at Rivesville town hall.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold a food distribution on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9:30-11 a.m., please arrive before 11 a.m. If in need of an emergency food box call Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-594-2950.
Clutter Farms Restaurant located on Jackson St. in Rivesville will now be open on Fridays from 3-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-10 p.m., stop by and see them.
Mark your calendars for April 16, that is the day of the Coach Ricky Suba drive through dinner, the dinner will be held Noon-4 p.m. at the Rivesville Community building. If interested in tickets contact Crystal Suba Oliver via FaceBook.
If anyone is interested in the DNR Wildlife calendars please let me know my friend Susie Kniceley still has a few. The proceeds from these calendars benefit the Relay for Life survivors dinner.
The Fairmont Clinic retirees dinner will be held at 1 p.m. today at SayBoys restaurant.
I hope everyone will help me wish a very special lady happy birthday! Frieda Michael will turn 99 on Jan. 28 and I’m hoping you, the readers, will send her a card and make this day really special. Please send a card to Frieda Michael, 613 William Smith Rd., Rivesville W.V. 26588
Birthday wishes
Susan Keener, Amber Conrad, Crystal Wolfe, Dorothy Cutright, Cassie Stark and Steve Michael.
Blessings to each of you on your special day!
Condolences go out to the family and friends of P.J. Dolog, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
If you have news to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email roxannsmith@yahoo.com.
As some of you know I am a huge Pittsburgh Pirates fan good bad or ugly so when I heard the news that Andrew “Cutch” McCutchen was coming back I was overjoyed. Now I know many are saying he’s washed up, this is the end of the line etc. but regardless this may be a boost the Pirates and Cutch both need. As most know Cutch didn’t want to leave Pittsburgh so it will be good to have him home where he belongs.
Until next time drive safe we love our kids!
