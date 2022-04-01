April Fool’s, Farmers!
The brain is still a little foggy from my time spent with the fine people at the hospital Tuesday, but the good news is that I didn’t faint! With that said, this week let me regale you with a little doozy in the news but not necessarily making vast headlines across the globe rather than a personal anecdote. I promise to be back in full force next Friday.
A flamingo flew away from a zoo in Kansas nearly 17 years ago and has been “on the lam” ever since. The Coastal Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recently made a discovery on a video which they later posted showing what appears to be the fugitive bird wading into Cox Bay about 120 miles southwest of Houston and an 11 hour drive from Wichita where he flew from. The jailbreak occurred one blustery afternoon while they were attempting to clip the wings of a flock of flamingos to prevent them from taking flight. The bird’s name is “Pink Floyd” and is believed to be 27 years old. The agency said, “It appears Pink Floyd has returned from the dark side of the moon.” What a joke.
Around town
Prayers for those involved in the accident that closed down both sides of Rush’s Hill yesterday morning. Squad 7 was on scene alongside Fairview, Co. 6. Our Lt. 7 was first to arrive on scene and found a tree that had fallen onto a vehicle with confirmed injuries. Marion County Rescue Squad and Grant Town EMS also assisted. Mannington Middle students got a day off due to a power outage that closed school.
Stations of the Cross will be held at 5:30 p.m. in St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Mill Street. Today’s special at The Baker’s Nook is their 6” Hot Italian Sub with chips and a pickle for $8. If you’re looking for Easter Bread and Nut Rolls, you can contact the fine folks at St. Patrick’s who will have all the goodies ready at their Easter Bake Sale on Thursday, April 7 from 12:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Parish Hall. Easter Bread is $10 and Nut Rolls will be $15. Orders can be placed by calling Carol at 304-986-1414, Cecelia 304-986-2540 and Linda 304-986-1319. The sale is sponsored by their Altar & Rosary Society.
Birthdays
Very Happy Birthday wishes this week for Meline Serdich, Rick Ramage, Amanda Reilly, Melissa Ann Ruckle, Geraldine Sanders, Braeleigh Ridenour, Tiffany Wine, Eric Bendig, Daniel O’Dell, Chris Straight and April Fittro.
Ins and outs
Don’t forget the Easter Dance tomorrow night in Monongah from 6-9 p.m. Cost is a donation of $10 per family or $5 single and benefits their Christmas Light Committee Fund. You can join them for food, games, fun and dancing at the Town Hall and the Bunny will be hopping in for a visit. The Monongah Marketplace will also host their Spring Open House from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. tomorrow and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday if you feel like visiting after church. Monongah Elementary School is also taking donations of your plastic grocery bags for school projects. You can donate them directly to the school.
News from the North
What a showing from the NMHS Theater Troupe. The accolades just keep pouring in. In addition to winning the state championship, individual awards include All Festival cast: Anna Smith and Eva Tennant, 2nd place overall stage management: Abigail Smith. Congratulations to Seniors Wyatt Currey and Sunni Bartlett for all their hard work.
The NMHS Robotics Team will host a spaghetti dinner next weekend on April 9 from 4-7 p.m. to raise money to go to the World Championship. It’s Dine in or Drive-thru for those who want to attend and is sponsored by the Dairy Kone in Monongah. Tickets are $10 each and include spaghetti and homemade meatballs, a side salad, bread & butter, and dessert. The students will travel in May to the Championships in Texas. North Marion High will host a career expo on April 6 to expose all students to many career opportunities. If you would like to participate please reach out to Mrs. Henline at the high school for more information on how you can help out.
Yesteryear
April 1920 was a busy month in the Heart of Marion County. Mrs C.A. Sims and Miss Georgia Downs organized a pie social at the Chatham Hill schoolhouse. Georgia Downs was a Farmington native, graduating from the Fairmont Normal School in 1918 where her photo caption said, “Her many charms are all her own and not affected. Would there were more like her.” She belonged to what they called “one of the greatest epochs in history” the entrance of the Short Course Class into Fairmont State. The group was made up of 60 soon-to-be teachers who paid $6.50 for the course and were eager to accomplish all they could to stand at the helm of their own class the following fall. Isn’t that something that we would register them in September and 12 months later send them to instruct our youth? Also in the Short class were Mildred Cummins of Fairview, who married Plennie Toothman in August of that same year (she had a lot going on!), Ocea Anne Prichard of Barrackville, Ruby Snodgrass and Eva Toothman of Fairview, Mr. Leo Salvati of Monongah, and Chloe Snodgrass of Mannington. You know, Chatham Hill was made up of a lot of immigrant families as well as others who would have not been offered even a basic education in their upbringing. I’m sure these two teachers, including Miss Downs, had students who went home to families whose spoken language was not English.
Final thoughts
Happy National Poetry Month, Farmers! “Praise the spells and bless the charms, I found April in my arms. April golden, April cloudy, gracious, cruel, tender, rowdy; April soft in flowered languor, April cold with sudden anger, Ever changing, ever true- I love April, I love you.” That is the poem “Always Marry An April Girl” by Ogden Nash. I hope this month you find words that flow as sweet as a poem and you bring happiness to yourself and others in this month of rebirth. You can contact me in office this week from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. via telephone or email scummons@timeswv.com. As always, stay safe, happy and healthy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.