April showers bring May flowers, Farmers and I’m hoping to get all the dreary weather out of the way by the end of the month.
You see, the members of the North Marion High School Band will be making their way to Williamsburg, Va. for the first trip these kids have made to perform since before the pandemic began. For some, this is their first out of state performance in their high school music career and we sure are excited. I say “we” because I’ll be hopping on the bus as a chaperone.
Not because I can’t let my baby boy go without me, but because out of all of the trips we took in my time as a NMHS Band member, the Williamsburg trip was my favorite. Boy was it a hot mess of a time! I can still see H. Paul Yoho herding us back onto the bus with his huge umbrella because there were ducks swimming in the historical streets of Colonial Williamsburg because all it did was rain the entirety of our stay. Not a lot of learning goes on when you’re with a group of drenched teenagers, talking to someone pretending to be from the 1700’s, and praying they don’t catch pneumonia before their competition.
Of course, the next day, after we’d played our best for the Music in the Park jury, all bets were off as they turned us loose in Busch Gardens. As my friend Becky Evans-Wilson said, “Take me back and make me feel old at the same time!” She and I hit the water rides all day (our particular favorite was Escape from Pompeii, and you bet I’m riding it when I get there!), squeezing in a roller coaster to air dry ourselves when pausing to meet up with the group for planned shows and meals. So while I’m hoping April gives way to some sun and fun by that weekend, I might just be hanging out with a bunch of soaked teenagers having a ball between raindrops.
Around town
After three decades of service to the United States Postal Service, Mike Angelucci is a retired man. His kids, Mike and Melissa, and mother Rosemary were there to surprise him on his last day of work in the Morgantown area. Enjoy your retirement Mike! Get your track shoes on and hustle down to The Baker’s Nook because it is Chicken Salad Croissant with Chips and Pickle Day! They sell out so make sure you grab yours for the bargain $8 and grab yourself a sweet treat, pepperoni rolls, or a steak hoagie. Stop in and see them for breakfast Tuesday thru Saturday. A very sad note but send your love to Mrs. Honsaker, teacher at Fairview Elementary, whose husband was the victim of that awful accident on Rush’s Hill last week. He was on his way to work that morning when the tree fell on his vehicle. James Honsaker by all accounts was a very kind person who loved his wife, Carolyn more than anything. Selfless, he was an organ donor who in his passing helped many people with his gift of life. A gofundme has been set up to help out the family at this very sad time.
Birthdays
Elsie Lake, Angie Napalo, Iris Dunigan, Debbie Spear, Van Pitman, Peter Alasky V, Denise Morris, Josh Fincham, Fluorine Fisher-Harper, Krista Hayes, Millie Conaway, Rudy Stull, Delores Wycoff, Shirley Tennant, Matt Taylor, Mark Starsick, Richard Priester Jr., Shaun Saurborn, Rebecca Vangilder, Jessica Bendig, Erin Dunigan, Sarah Halbert, Jessica Terlosky and Lindsy Rush.
Yesteryear
Have you visited Annabelle? Skimming a school attendance report for 1915, several of our communities were listed as receiving accolades for high attendance at the “Graded School” level including Annabelle. For those of you who may be unfamiliar, Annabelle is the former name of the Four States community. Formed in 1911 by the Four States Coal & Coke Co. which was a subsidiary of the Pittsburgh and Buffalo Co. from Pennsylvania. They named the town and the mine, Annabelle (No. 1) after the co-owner’s daughter, Annabelle Jones (no relation to my kin, unfortunately. We have some coal in us but not the big money kind.)
The mine remained with the name after the community was officially changed to Four States. Listed at an enrolment of 111 students, Annabelle seemed to have a pretty large school compared to other communities at that time like Chatham Hill with 56, Downs at 52, and Worthington 72. Going down the list, it names an enrollment for Annabelle’s school with the notation “colored” beside it which was odd to me considering Farmington and other local schools didn’t have such a note. Curiously, I did a search on Annabelle and found articles from 1954 about the desegregation of schools in WV, including Annabelle which made headlines all over WV and elsewhere as sites with “resistance.” It seems that some women in the area were not happy and threatened Principal Lloyd Seccuro and his teachers that if they held classes “trouble” would follow. Parents kept pupils out of school for a few days before Judge J. Harper Meredith got involved and issued an injunction. He called it a “rebellion against the government which cannot be tolerated” and told those present at the hearing that it could not continue and he wouldn’t permit it to. “If necessary, I will fill the jail until their feet are sticking out the windows.” Over 60 students had been kept home over this issue but after Meredith’s decision, attendance got back to a 95% with 171 registered students. Annabelle was the only area school to have such disturbances or resistance to integration. Talk about standing up and enforcing what was right. They need to teach that to our kids and show them what happened here.
News from the North
First off, our stretch of 250 from Farmington to Mannington is getting a facelift (praise be!) but that has meant bus delays and travel times being a bit longer than normal. North Marion’s faculty are aware of the situation, with many teachers caught in the commuting kerfuffle. Their message to students and parents who provide transportation of their own is to not stress and be safe. Students will be admitted to class as they arrive. That being said, I’m sure that doesn’t mean to stop for a McMuffin and lollygag.
The Theater accolades continue as the troupe was recognized at the BOE meeting for their hard work and accomplishments. Students are working on their schedules for the 2022-23 year. A job fair held on campus this week surely brought some ideas on where they’re going in the future. Almost 50 presenters from throughout North Central WV visited the career fair which is in its second year. Don’t forget tomorrow is the Spaghetti Dinner at North Marion to benefit the Robotics Team. Stop by from 4-7 p.m. to dine in or carry out (via a drive-thru service) and help them get to the World Championships in Texas! Tickets are $10 each and dinner includes spaghetti and homemade meatballs, a side salad, bread & butter, and dessert. You can purchase your tickets in advance at the Dairy Kone in Monongah. They’re graciously hosting and preparing this delicious meal for the team.
Ins and outs
Get excited for a new local deli & homemade sausage store coming to Monongah! You may have fond memories of the name and we’re proud to say that there will once again be Papa Joe’s Famous Meats in Marion County. Their social media page boasts, “Papa Joe’s Famous Meats is not just a business, but is a passion to carry on a legacy making homemade Italian sausage using my great-grandfather’s recipe he used when he started making his homemade sausage in 1969.” They’ll be located across from Monongah Elementary school on Rt 19 with daily specials and everyday favorites. An opening day is planned for June 20. Phone 304-449-1904 or 1905 to place orders.
A North Marion class of 2016 ring was found in the tip jar at Monongah Dairy Kone about a week ago. Initials inside are VAL. Spread the word and let’s find the owner! The free kids fishing day in Monongah has been postponed due to the high level and swift currents. They’re going to try again next weekend on April 16. Even though he’s busy, the bunny might take time out to dip a line in the water and there will still be lots and lots of prizes and light refreshments provided. Bring your kids out and let them enjoy a day of fishing! It’s sponsored by their community improvement committee.
Final thoughts
Think on this one: Why shouldn’t you tell an Easter egg a joke? On this week before Easter you can reach me in office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 304-367-2527 and via email at scummons@timeswv.com. Or reach out to me on social media. As always, stay safe, be happy,and see you next Friday. Oh, and the answer to the riddle, it’s because “It might crack up.”
