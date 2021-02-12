Good Friday to you, Farmers. Our neighbors over in Fairview are the latest community to erect a “Blessing Box.” Located between the Town Hall and Fire Department, the box contains food, hygiene products and dry goods on an immediate basis for those in need. The generosity of the town’s people in other communities who have also placed these small pantries are giving back to those dire need.
We are so quick to say “this can’t be happening in our town” but it is. With so many communities opening up their own pantries, blessing boxes, and donation sites to help one another, I wonder why we can’t come up with our own system in Farmington to make sure that we’re keeping food, warm clothing, and basic essentials for our town folk during this pandemic? Imagine the mother who can’t afford soap to wash her children’s clothing, teens who worry they smell because they don’t have deodorant or toothpaste, little children coming home from school without dinner that must wait to go back the next morning to get a hot breakfast.
What happens on the weekends, snow days, holidays to these families? What about the elderly who haven’t been out of their homes in months, without family to check on them, how are they getting by? We need to do better. We need to find a solution, to donate where and when we’re able and give when we are able.
Lent & Ash Wednesday
For those of you observing, Lent will begin with Ash Wednesday next week, Feb. 17. As with everything, the observance of Ash Wednesday and the Lenten season will look quite different this year. The blessing and distribution of ashes normally takes place during Mass, after the homily. However, when circumstances require, the blessing and distribution may take place apart from Mass during a celebration of the word of God. These ashes are branches of the olive tree, or, according to custom, of the palm tree or other trees, which have been blessed the previous year. The ordinary minister for the blessing of ashes is a priest or deacon. Others (e.g. extraordinary ministers of holy communion) may assist with the imposition of ashes where there is genuine need, especially for the sick and shut-ins. A number of churches will have services broadcast live online through websites and social media during this day. If you would like to speak to a priest, contact your local church to see if there are ways they will be administering blessings this Wednesday in a safe manner.
Scholarships available
There are several opportunities to apply for scholarships at www.ycfwv.org/scholarships. Among the 2021-2022, applications are available for these scholarships which give preference to Marion County students. Ernest Conaway, Raymond Guy Baker, and Everett Reece Baker Memorial Scholarship; Jacob David Bower “Bower Power’’ Memorial Scholarship, Seth Burton Memorial Scholarship, George E. Joanne R. Davis Memorial Scholarship; Jim Dunn Memorial Scholarship; EQT Scholarship; Brenda B. Hellwig Vocational Development Scholarship; Charlotte and Mary Gail Koen Scholarship (specifically for Mannington District residents). When visiting the site you will complete a universal application that matches you to the opportunities for which you qualify. For more info you can contact info@ycfwv.org or 304-296-3433. Deadline is March 8.
A party to virtually die for
If you’re looking for a good time this week to celebrate, check out the virtual birthday bash hosted by the folks at poemuseum.org. They have put together some great historical content to celebrate the birthday of renowned 19th century writer, Edgar Allen Poe. The museum has been operating since 1906 in his hometown of Richmond, Virginia and offers a vast collection of information, artifacts, historical documents, and quirky merchandise dedicated to Poe. (It’s on my bucket list of places to visit. I crossed his gravesite off my list on a trip to Baltimore a few years ago) Feb. 19 would’ve been his 212th birthday.
To commemorate the occasion you can tune in to the poemuseum.org (or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/poemuseum) for live streaming tours and content of the “dreary events.” Jan. 13, the museum held a live Curator’s Crypt and the video is now posted for viewing. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. will be virtual tours of the museum (this content needs to be prepaid to view and benefits the museum and their endeavors) That evening of the 19th at 7 p.m. a live Virtual Toast to Poe will be featured at Triple Crossing Brewery in Downtown Richmond. Poe could technically be classified as part of our history, as he was born in Boston but after the death of his parents was taken in by tobacco merchant John Allan and his wife Frances Valentine Allan in Richmond, Virginia where he was raised. He would go on to the University of Virginia in February 1826 to study ancient and modern languages. (During this time we would’ve still been a part of Virginia, our succession not official for almost 40 more years). Funny how the “Master of Macabre” has a small part in a month known mostly for being the month of hearts and love.
Get well
Please keep Brenda Martin in your prayers as she’s hospitalized in poor health at this time. Her daughter and family haven’t been able to see her due to restrictions with COVID but have gotten to visit this week. They could all use a little extra kindness at this time.
Birthdays
Our list keeps growing! First a belated birthday for you, Mr. Joe Pitek celebrated on the 3rd of February. This week we say Happy Birthday to Tina Palmer, Norma Devericks, Lucille Wells, Larry Daft, Lacey Pitek (the big 3-0), Jason McClain, Cheryl Toothman, and our friend and former Fairview Correspondent for the Times West Virginian, Mr. Bill Moore will be celebrating his birthday on Feb. 15. I’m sure he would appreciate cards from friends in the area. You can send them to Bill Moore, ℅ Fairmont Healthcare and Rehab, 130 Kaufman Dr., Room 213, Fairmont, WV, 26554. I came across an article in the Idamay news back in 1922 which said that a joint birthday party was held for the Thomas sisters, Ceinwen and Mercia. These two sisters married and stayed in the area (I’m sure lots of you had Mrs. Dunmire back in school) becoming Mrs. Beuglas and Mrs. Dunmire, respectively. Ceinwen would’ve celebrated her birthday on Jan. 27. She passed away in November 1998, but had she still been with us she would’ve turned 107 years young.
Fairview Diner and Bakery
Progress is being made very quickly on the new Fairview Diner and Bakery. Michelle and Mark Clevenger are getting very excited about the new layout of the diner which will expand the seating and double the kitchen to provide a menu featuring breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a full-service bakery. They are currently hiring for part and full time line/prep cooks, part time bakers and part and full time servers. To be considered for any of these positions please email a resume and references to diner2021@gmail.com.
Little League signup
Sign ups will again be held tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 am-12 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. If you’d like to be entered into a drawing to win a $25 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, make sure you arrive with your sign up paperwork printed and filled out. All pre-prepared paperwork packets will give you a chance at the prize. Winner will be picked after the last sign up of the season.
Bakers Nook News
The Baker’s Nook is still taking special orders for their delicious delicacies. In the meantime, Marsha is looking to add to her staff to keep the bakery in tip top running condition. She’s looking to hire an experienced Bakery Manager to supervise baking staff and manage all bakery operations. The Bakery Manager’s responsibilities include maintaining display cases, fulfilling customer orders, ensuring that orders for specialty cakes are completed on time. A full description of duties is explained on her Facebook page for those interested. It includes sanitary and safety procedures for the bakery, customer service skills, and quality control. “If you have a passion for baking we want to hear from you. We operate a very friendly flexible atmosphere and offer growth opportunities as we continue to grow.” Salary based on experience. Apply by sending a resume to: bakersnookwv@gmail.com
Help wanted at the library
The Marion County Public Library and the Mannington Public Library are looking for fun, energetic, responsible people for part time Library Assistant positions (19 hours a week). Experience in libraries or with children a plus. Must have excellent typing & computer skills, customer care experience, ability to bend and lift 25 pounds and a high school diploma (or equivalent). Apply at any MCPLS branch. If you have any questions, please contact Kerry Trahan at ktrahan@mcpls.org.
Food pantries and giveaways
There are a number of resources available for those finding it difficult to feed their families. This Thursday, Feb. 18 at Palatine Park, will be another food distribution at 11 a.m. This is a drive thru only, one box per vehicle, and will end at 1 p.m. or until the food has been distributed. Space must be cleared in your trunk for volunteers to place it. The Fairview Food Pantry, 103 Wilson Street Extension, Fairview, will be open Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Last month 104 families received food, dry goods, and hygiene products. Emergency boxes are available by calling 304-449-1863. In addition, the food pantry is committed to helping the Tribal Treats backpack program at Fairview Elementary, which now has over 60 students receiving food weekly. We thank all who contribute both financially and of their time to help others. In Monongah, The Giver’s Hand is now open every Thursday from 5:30-7:00 p.m. for those needing assistance.
Yesteryear
Lloyd C. Furbee, formerly the principal of Farmington public school writes to his friends in the Fairmont area about his many exciting experiences he’s had since joining the Marines. He was sailing for France a week ago, Feb. 23, 1918. Flags of Crepe Paper graced the windows of the Woolen Mill Supply Company (located next to the Princess Theatre) in a large installation of the American flag on exhibit. The flag, made entirely of 3,300 feet of crepe paper, was made by John Dell of Mannington. If anyone knows the location of the Woolen Mill Supply Company and the Princess Theatre I’d be interested. A number of West Virginians were in attendance at the sessions of the National Society for the Promotion of Industrial Education in Philadelphia.
Among those registered were P.M. Conley of Farmington, who was at that time the superintendent of Lincoln District. How odd that there wasn’t just one superintendent for the entire county at that time. February 1922 was an eventful month for athletics. Many residents were looking forward to a basketball game being held at the high school against a quintet of alumni. This benefit game will raise money for local charity. Two players are battling for family honor with one wearing the high school uniform and the other in an alumni outfit.
What’s become a big attraction for the contest is watching the two “Gallion boys” battle it out. Former football star at WVU, Ira “Rat” Rodgers is the referee. Several Idamay residents attended a dance given by the local order of the Knights of Pythias in Carolina. The dance lasted until late in the night with those not staying with friends afterwards having to walk home as the car service back to town stops early. Children attending the upper grades of Carolina school were treated to a hike across the hills. Their journey took them to Ida May school where they visited Mr. Dearman’s class before returning. Nowadays, kids are locked in classrooms having to stay 6 feet apart. Sadness in our town over the sudden loss of a prominent citizen, Mr. Lee R. Wells who passed “aged 62” of a sudden bout of pneumonia. He was born and reared in Marion County, living his entire life in Farmington. Mr. Wells was a businessman, selling tombstones, fruit trees and shrubbery.
Fairview Elementary Tribal Treats
The Tribal Treats program at Fairview Elementary is running low on supplies to send home with students. Donations are needed for items such as Pop Tarts, Vienna Sausages, Ravioli/Beefaroni, Granola Bars, and other non-perishable foods. To donate, call the school at 304-449-1752 to make arrangements. The staff and students appreciate your generosity and kindness in ensuring all students have food to eat during these difficult times. As mentioned above, 60 students in grades PreK-3rd grade receive food weekly from this valuable program.
Happy Valentine’s Day Farmers. I hope you all know how special and loved you are this weekend. Don’t forget to give your sweethearts an extra squeeze and take the time to tell your friends how much you love them. Valentines are not just for lovers, but those we care about. If you care to see something published in the column, please reach out to me at 304-367-2527 or scummons@timeswv.com and we’ll make sure it gets in. Until next week, stay safe and love one another!
