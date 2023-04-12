I hope everyone is well and had a safe and happy Easter.
I’m excited for the kids to have off this week, seems like the temperatures will be nice and just a minimal chance of rain, and I hope that stays true all week.
Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will hold their pizza, sandwich and salad sale Saturday, April 15 from 3-6 p.m. To place an order call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905, you can eat in or carry out. All proceeds benefit the fire department.
Don’t forget the Coach Ricky Suba drive-thru pasta dinner happening this Sunday, April 16, from Noon-4 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building. This event benefits the Coach Ricky Suba memorial scholarship fund to help pay it forward to seniors graduating high school and will attend college in the fall.
The cost of the dinner is a $12 donation, the meal includes homemade sauce, meatballs, pasta, green beans, salad, bread and dessert. Tickets are on a pre-purchased basis, there will be limited extras available at the door. Twelve scholarships have been awarded so far to some pretty amazing young men and women. Rick would have been so proud! Please consider donating or volunteering for the Coach Ricky Suba Memorial Scholarship. To reserve your ticket for the meal contact Crystal Suba Oliver via FaceBook. Let’s try to make this an unforgettable fundraiser, if you don’t want a meal maybe swing by and make a donation.
Look at this, you could go to the fire department on Saturday and get dinner and on Sunday get the pasta dinner — it’s a win, win no cooking.
Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their food distribution on Saturday, April 22 from 9:30-11 a.m. If you need an emergency food box, contact Garry at 304-534-2950 or Bob at 304-278-7550.
A Pioneer Woman & Basket Bingo will be held on Saturday, April 22 at the Grant Town Community Building hosted by the Grant Town EMS. Tickets are $20, early birds are $5, advance tickets bought receive a free early bird ticket. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., early bird starts at 12:30 p.m. regular bingo at 1 p.m. if interested in tickets or for any questions call 304-278-7777.
If you’re craving Buckwheats and Sausage, you won’t want to miss this breakfast being held on Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. hosted by the Bunner Ridge Community Association, regular pancakes will also be offered. The cost of the breakfast is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
An Elimination Dinner will be held at the Knights of Columbus on Saturday, April 22 doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. $3,500 grand prize. There will be a silent action, tips, raffles and door prizes. Tickets are $100 per couple and can be purchased by going to NMHSfoundation@gmail.com, facebook.com/NMHSFoundation or call or text 304-657-1201 or 304-777-9010.
The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will have a food distribution on Wednesday, April 25 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. while supplies last.
A clothing giveaway will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m.-Noon at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ located at 18 Darrah Lane. There will be clothing available for men, women and children. If you have any questions call 304-449-1168.
Birthday wishes
Roy Weese, Candy Weese, Nicholas Poling, Lisa Kelley Turner. Birthday blessings to each of you.
If you have news you’d like to shars call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Don’t forget the kids are on break this week so please drive safe, we love our kids! Let’s gooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.