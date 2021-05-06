Good Morning Rivesville.
I hope everyone is well.
I would like to remind everyone about the town cleanup being held on Saturday, May 8 and sponsored by Main Street Rivesville. Anyone interested in helping should meet at the Rivesville Town Hall at 9 a.m, bring brooms, weed eaters etc. and roll up your sleeves and "MAKE RIVESVILLE SHINE." A dumpster will be at the town hall parking lot if residents have things they would like to dispose of. Remember tires, paint cans, oil, building materials etc. are not allowed.
The town election is coming up soon, there will be a "Meet the Candidate" forum on May 13, 7 p.m.at the Rivesville Community Building. Come meet the candidates and listen to their vision for the town if elected.
Would you like to help the Rivesville Elementary-Middle School PTO? You can by ordering a pizza from Papa John's on Tuesday, May 11 just mention REMS PTO, call 304-363-3000 or go to the Papa John's app and use promo code Rams20. Hey we don't have to cook and we can help the school.
Grant Town EMS will hold a 31 Bingo on May 22, doors open at 12:30 p.m., early bird starts at 1:30 p.m., bingo starts at 2 p.m. For tickets or questions call 304-278-7777. Tickets can also be purchased at First Aid Fox's Den.
The following are the hours for the First Aid Fox's Den located on Main Street in Rivesville. Monday-Friday from Noon- 9 p.m., Sunday from Noon-6 p.m., stop in and get some food and top it off with a sweet treat.
Mark your calendar for these upcoming events:
5/15, "Strike out Cancer," the bowling event to raise money for cancer. For any questions call John Satterfield at 304-657-9265.
5/22, Rabies Clinic being held at the Paw Paw Park in Rivesville from 9 a.m.-Noon. This event is being sponsored by the Rivesville Parent Youth Organization. For any questions call Richard Conrad at 304-278-2642.
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation, anniversary party, family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside consider the Paw Paw Park. It's the perfect place for a gathering. Call Ric Hard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later time goes faster than you think.
I would like to send birthday wishes to Dave Sapp, Eddie Mahalick, My oldest son B.J. Smith(love you), Bill Carpenter, Gabby Conrad, Sheila Womack. Hope each of you have a blessed day.
Don't forget Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 9, show that special lady how much you appreciate how much she has done for you.
If you have news to share email me ar roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call 304-777-0540.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
