The Town of White Hall is gearing up for its 30th Anniversary Celebration Dec. 7 at the Town of White Hall Municipal Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Open House starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served, tours of the building, and there will be giveaways for the first 200 guests.
The White Hall Christmas Parade is Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. This year’s parade route will include part of the Middletown Commons. Parade will leave Trinity Church at 7 p.m. and travel up Route 73 to the main entrance of the Middletown Commons. The parade will then go straight past Fairmont Credit Union and around the front of the Middletown Commons and up the new intersection to Walmart. Parade ends at the White Hall Public Safety Building.
The Town of White Hall will host an afternoon with Santa on Dec. 11 from 2-4 p.m. Free to the public.
Stop and see our White Hall Town Council and Employees on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Walmart as they ring the Salvation Army Bell from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Beverly CEOS Meeting
Our Christmas Beverly CEOS Party —Community Educational Outreach Service — will be held Monday, Dec. 6. It will be held at Janet Rummer’s home on Timrod Drive at 12 p.m.
Happy Birthday to members, Shirley Prahl and Claudia Holbert.
The yearly Recognition Day Dinner will be held at Eldora Church today at 1:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome to attend our regular meetings, and new members are always welcome.
White Hall Elementary
Dec. 2: Way to Go Wildcat tickets announced
Dec. 6: Math Field Day. Good luck to Blake and Cooper!
Dec. 7: PTO at 6:30 in Media
Dec. 8: Nutcracker Performance for school. 10:00 AM in Multipurpose room.
Dec. 8: Third Grade Field Trip to Morgantown to see School House Rock.
Dec. 8: Christmas Parade at 7:00 PM for the town of White Hall. Fourth Graders invited to ride float.
Dec. 9: Way to Go Wildcat tickets announced
Dec. 12: Kindergarten activity in cafeteria/PE room from 1:00-3:00
Dec. 12: Mobile Dentistry visits White Hall Elem.
Dec. 12: Wildcat Wonderland (formerly known as the Penguin Patch) in the Art Room
Dec. 13: Fourth grade Field Trip to FSU at 12:30 to see play at FSU
Dec. 14: Wildcat Wonderland (formerly known as the Penguin Patch) in the Art Room
Dec. 15: Wildcat Wonderland in Art room
Dec. 16: Wildcat Wonderland in Art room
Dec. 16: Way to Go Wildcat tickets announced 8:30 AM
Dec. 16: Christmas Music Program. Kindergarten performs at 9 a.m. First grade at 10 a.m. Second Grade at 12:30 p.m. Third grade at 1:30 p.m. and Fourth grade at 2:30 p.m. Doors open 15 minutes prior to each grade’s performance.
Dec. 19: Make up day for the Christmas Music Program if Dec. 16 is a snow day
Dec. 21: Classroom Christmas parties.
Dec. 22: Professional Day. Each teacher will share their idea for student led conferencing
Dec. 23-Jan. 2: Christmas Holiday break.
Things to do this weekend
Magic’s Bar and Grill- Marshall Lowery Dec. 2 from 9 p.m. to Midnight, $5 cover charge.
Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Dec. 4 from 3-5 p.m. at the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. Pleasant Valley’s Christmas Tree Lighting event at ParMar/A&W parking lot afterward.
Whitehall Church of Christ 8th Annual Christmas Free Market-Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m.-Noon., 3546 Fairmont Ave. Fairmont on Route 250. All interested participants must first make an appointment. To make your appointment, please call 304-363-3333.
Upcoming Town of White Hall events
Come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 for a $10 gift card by email, thanks to our partners at Amazon!
Blood donations are vital for kids fighting cancer, people facing critical surgeries, patients living with sickle cell disease, those with traumatic injuries & others. You can help. Dec. 9 from Noon to 5 p.m. at Kingmont Community Building, 2379 Kingmont Rd., Pleasant Valley. Sign up to give at rcblood.org/donate or call 304-612-5850. All blood types needed.
Town of White Hall Street and Highway Committee Meeting Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers
Pet Works, Santa pictures Dec. 10 from 12-3:30 p.m., Middletown Commons
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
December White Hall Town Council meets are scheduled for Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.
