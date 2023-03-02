According to the “Old Farmer’s Almanac,” March is named for the Roman god of war, Mars. However, we think of it as the beginning of spring, as March brings the vernal equinox, the Full Worm Moon and the return of Daylight-Saving Time! The garden calendar says to plant or seed shallots on March 6 and plant onion sets on March 8. Planting onion sets takes me back to when I was a child ‘helping’ in the garden with my grandparents and them talking about the moon phases and not to plant during a full moon.
Barrackville Town Council meets at town hall Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m.
Lions Club News
Barrackville Lions Club Membership Growth Event will be Monday, March 20 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Club Community Building. The Barrackville Lions Club is a civic organization that sponsors Christmas In Our Town, the annual Easter Egg hunt and other programs that benefit our community. When caring people join together, roll up their sleeves and take action to make their community better, it’s a beautiful thing and an incredible feeling for everyone involved. That’s Lions. Being a Lion is about leading by example, building relationships and improving the world through kindness. Please come see what the Lions Club is all about and join us in serving Barrackville.
Basketball News
This week the North Marion varsity boys’ basketball team will play in the Sectional Tournament Championship at home on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. against Weir. The Regional Tournament will start next Wednesday, March 8 and if NM wins the Sectional Tournament that will give them home court advantage for the Regional Tournament. The NM varsity players from Barrackville are Preston Williams, Caden Morris and Brock Martin. The NM girls’ basketball team is played in Regional Tournament yesterday against Keyser at NM at 7 p.m. Good luck to all the teams!
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival Meeting
Notes on the last festival meeting, the next meeting will be held Monday, March 13 at 6 p.m.
Three food vendors committed, these larger food vendors should be sufficient and then there will be local vendors for smaller items. We do have room for more vendors looking at the map from last year we should have room for 20 more. Matt Tharp will be traveling but should be able to update the map and send the information. We will investigate small local musical groups move to the upper end of the bridge and provide hay bale seating. Local music groups, Ghost stories, storytellers, John Smith bridge historian, etc. Pat will get permit from the DOT for the festival.
Fundraising: March 25 Paint Party; April 15 hot dog sale.
New Business
Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society is now designated a 501©3 nonprofit. Diana will send W9 paperwork to Division of Culture and History for $3,000 donation for festival.
Festival will need its own insurance because we can’t use the Lions Club any longer. Diana send application to the Western World Insurance Company via Anita Kuntzman of White Insurance & Associates DBA Highland Insurance, 1526 3rd Ave., Huntington. Awaiting quote after communicating details of festival and submitting application for Festival Event Liability. Suggestion depending on quote is to ask for sponsors of the event from businesses and citizens.
Bridge Inspection: 2022 Bridge Inspection Report for the DOT was emailed to members. Bridge is designated in poor condition and limited to 50 persons on the bridge at one time.
New Festival Ideas? Historical logo for festival. Art Exhibit: Diana will contact school art teacher to see about logistics for student exhibits. Jim Megilo will contact Vicki Bombard, school principal, to see if we can use the gym. Pageant: Samantha Hepner was interested in a Beauty Pageant she was invited to attend the meeting to present proposal but did not attend Final Event? Suggest to have event at the end of the day. Cari will contact the WV Corn Hole Association to see if they could conduct a tournament.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville. Phone 304-366-9372 Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Council meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
