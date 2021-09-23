Hello Barrackville, welcome autumn!
An end but a rest and quiet time for the winter months. I just found this poem and I think I love it. Must research the author for more. Enjoy!
“Perhaps the World Ends Here” by Joy Harjo
The world begins at a kitchen table. No matter what, we must eat to live.
The gifts of earth are brought and prepared, set on the table. So it has been since creation, and it will go on.
We chase chickens or dogs away from it. Babies teethe at the corners. They scrape their knees under it.
It is here that children are given instructions on what it means to be human. We make men at it, we make women.
At this table we gossip, recall enemies and the ghosts of lovers.
Our dreams drink coffee with us as they put their arms around our children. They laugh with us at our poor falling-down selves and as we put ourselves back together once again at the table.
This table has been a house in the rain, an umbrella in the sun.
Wars have begun and ended at this table. It is a place to hide in the shadow of terror. A place to celebrate the terrible victory.
We have given birth on this table, and have prepared our parents for burial here.
At this table we sing with joy, with sorrow. We pray of suffering and remorse. We give thanks.
Perhaps the world will end at the kitchen table, while we are laughing and crying, eating of the last sweet bite.
Christmas in Our Town
During the last meeting a great deal of discussion centered on how to proceed with the annual celebration. The next meeting will be likely to determine if we should go ahead with a somewhat normal event or scale back, as with last year, and have the fireworks and Santa drive through. The next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. Anyone interested in assisting with plans please attend.
Boot Drive!
Well, not so much a boot, but “Santa’s Pants”! Members of the Christmas In Our Town organization will hold a collection drive in front of the Barrackville Town Hall on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 am to 1 pm. Please drop some change (or even some folding money) in Santa’s pockets so we can purchase items for our children during the Christmas In Our Town event.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
The next town council meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. All residents are invited to attend.
Barrackville PTO
The next meeting of the Barrackville PTO will be Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. under the pavilion at the United Methodist Church. If the weather turns severe an alternate location will be announced. Anyone with children or grandchildren attending Barrackville School, please attend if possible. Plans for some October Halloween festivities for the kids and the pie sale in November are being finalized. For more information check out the Barrackville PTO Facebook page.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.