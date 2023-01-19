On a recent trip to the local Goodwill store in White Hall, I came across a little treasure called “Being Dead Is No Excuse: the official southern ladies guide to hosting the perfect funeral.” This little gem has been amusing from the get go! Chapters include: The Methodist Ladies vs. The Episcopal Ladies and Comfort Foods: There is a balm in Campbell’s soup! When discussing the merits of creamed soup, the authors Gayden Metcalfe and Charlotte Hays state: “Would you really prefer the upscale white sauce and Swiss cheese with almonds to the traditional can of cream mushroom soup, cheddar cheese, and French fried onions?” It is chocked full of great traditional recipes that read like a novel. I am including one such recipe in case you are feeling adventurous or are in need of some casserole comfort. As an addition to the casserole, I just might add two cans of the creamed substance of choice!
Comprehensive Plan
Tuesday the Planning Commission held a public comment opportunity for residents to view the plan and bring any topics to discuss. The plan was supported by the attendees and will be submitted to town council.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival
The planned date for the 2nd Annual Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival will be held on Saturday, June 17. Anyone with an interest in the town and its history are invited to attend the first planning meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. All are welcome to present ideas for the festival as we are looking to make it unique each year. We are brainstorming ideas like an art exhibit for adults and children focusing on a historical theme, historical displays, 5K race, etc. If anyone would like to bring an idea to the committee, please attend the meeting.
Charlotte Davidson Soles
Our condolences go out to the family of Charlotte Davidson Soles, of Barrackville, who died Saturday, Jan. 14 at the home of her daughter and caregiver, Deborah Soles Shaver.
Bison News
Reports cards go home Jan. 20 and Jan. 25 there will be a two-hour delay.
Puppies for sale
Yorkshire puppies for sale and they will be ready to go to their new homes by Valentine’s Day. For more information contact 304-365-1400.
Death by Chicken
Ingredients: 6 slices uncooked bacon, 10 chicken breast tenderloins, 1 cup uncooked instant brown rice, 1 can (10 ¾ oz) cream of asparagus soup (actually, cream of anything will work) 1 t. basil, 1 t. oregano, fresh nutmeg, salt and pepper and a sprinkling of cayenne pepper. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Cover the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish with bacon. Put the chicken tenderloins on top of the bacon. Pour the rice evenly over the chicken. Mix one cup water with the canned soup. To this mixture add basil, oregano and nutmeg and pour it over the chicken. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and cayenne. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 90 minutes. This should be taken cooked to the bereaved. You can’t take a casserole that requires an hour and a half to cook as an offering. Serves 8
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday, Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
