We have three more weekends until Christmas! (Two for me as we start celebrating with family on the 19th). What are your plans, Farmers?
Kaseydoodle and I will spend this Saturday checking off our list of presents before heading out to — fingers crossed — finish the family shopping. She’s my shopper and while it’s fun to have our girls time it’s also fun to see that she enjoys giving gifts just as much as her mama does. After we’re done, it’s up to Kyan to tote it all into the house and help me wrap. His future spouse will be so happy to have a husband that helps with the holidays. Since it’s the last weekend of buck firearms season, the kids and I will be snuggled up together for most of the weekend. Lulu, not so content with these colder temperatures, enjoys the time spent sneaking treats and snoozing while we watch holiday cooking shows and movies.
Whatever you do this weekend, do it with love for your fellow man. Let the stress of the holiday season melt away and remember those not as fortunate as you. Tis the season to give back and give with your whole heart.
Send Yuletide greetings to Farmers
As we spend the holidays practicing social distancing, there are many Farmers who cannot receive visitors at all. The term “shut in” has become their entire way of life. I’m compiling a list of those residents who are now residing at personal care homes, nursing facilities, hospitals and other residences closed to the public. If you’d like to submit information, please contact me. These wonderful folks would love a Christmas card, note of holiday celebration, and if you have it in your heart to give them a call it would sure brighten their day. Roman and Helen Chuby, 1543 Country Club Rd., Room 610, Fairmont, WV 26554. Sally Boord, 2 Hospital Plaza, Grafton, WV 26354. We have three residents at Fairmont Health and Rehab Center. The address to get in touch with Bobby Petro and Barbara and Ronnie Snodgrass is 130 Kaufman Dr., Fairmont, WV 26554.
WV DNR calendar
The Wildlife Calendars produced by the Division of Natural Resources are out for the 2021 year. Locally, you can purchase them at any of the Adam’s Hallmarks (Bridgeport and Morgantown locations), Edward Jones on 419 Fairmont Ave., J&J Drywall Inc, Maple Valley Meat Market on 2600 East Main Street in Bridgeport, Shinnston Ace Hardware, TNT Industrial Supplies at 3535 Fairmont Ave., or order them online at the WV DNR website.
Baptist Temple crosses
If you’re driving on the East Side of Fairmont this weekend, swing by the Baptist Temple and look at the beautiful display of crosses glittering the lawn. While it’s important for us to see what has been a staple in the landscaping of Fairmont around Veterans Day, I think it’s fitting at this Christmastide for so many who look to the cross with reflection and hope.
Real trees
Configuring the Christmas lights was a chore this year when we discovered the two large extension cords we use to connect were conveniently still at camp. Needless to say, Kyan and I put them up with the help of a run to the dollar store. Putting lights up with a teenager is fun. He spent the day whistling and singing, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” substituting my name as he went along. Later in the evening, the husband decided he would like a real tree this year (an itchiness we tried a couple years back on a whim). My first thought was, “Lord, come get this man before I get to him!” but in the name of Christmas, I’m resigning myself to the fact that we might as well embrace the jollity of real pine in our home. (Hopefully without any creatures residing.) Locally you can visit Morgan’s Christmas Tree Farm. They’re located at 68 Discovery Lane in Fairmont which is off of Chesapeake Road (across from Mt. Carmel Cemetery). For your convenience, they’re open Weekdays: 11 a.m.-dark and Weekends, 8a.m.-dark.
Curbside Santa
The Marion County Public Library will have a special guest at all three libraries on Saturday, Dec. 19. Santa! Parents can drive their kids up to the sidewalk where Mr. Claus will meet with them and give a special treat. His reindeer will arrive at the Fairview Public Library from 9:30-10:30 a.m., the Mannington Public Library 11 a.m.-12 noon, and the Marion County Public Library (Fairmont) 1:30-3:30 p.m. Ho, ho, hope to see you there!
Drive Thru Christmas Experience: Journey to Bethlehem
Trinity Assembly of God at 70 Maranatha Dr., White Hall, has a unique experience this year that everyone will enjoy. The story of Christmas will come alive as you take a Journey to Bethlehem. You’ll begin by scanning a QR code upon arrival, which will give you access to the narration. Hear Mary retell her story as you drive through eight scenes of live animals and over 100 people in costume. You will surely feel like you are in the town of Bethlehem! Admission is free and no pre-registration is required. Hours for the event are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 6-9 p.m.
The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell
Tomorrow night is light up night at the Pumpkin Farm. The event starts at 6 p.m. and will be live streamed on their Facebook page for those wanting to join in virtually. The owners stated in a post this past week, “Unfortunately due to the rising increase recently of the COVID-19 virus in Harrison County I cannot open up the yard and let everybody in to be able to experience this event and the yard this year. However there is parking down by the road that will be first come first serve for whoever wants to come and park and watch. Also you can drive by and take pictures.” The lights will be up through the first of the year.
Shop local
My list for tomorrow is full of locally-owned businesses and crafts. If you still have a few presents left to purchase, this list may help you find a unique, handcrafted gifts for those you care about. Eloquence Antiques and Artisans in Morgantown hosts their annual open house. Enjoy the nostalgia of old times as you browse over 100 antique dealers and artisans to find unique gifts like stained glass, architectural salvage, stoneware, old chippy furniture, and so much more! Bring the whole family to enjoy sweet treats, shopping and maybe even a visit from Santa! Stop by Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Old Stone House’s Jingle bell sale begins this weekend. Shoppers choose a bell that features a discount between 10-30% off total purchase. Ten percent of sales will be shared with their Charity Partner, CASA for Kids, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday noon-4 p.m. Located at 313 Chestnut Street Morgantown, this historic shop offers unique gifts, WV food items, WV and locally handcrafted items and is owned and staffed by Service League of Morgantown. Proceeds from sales benefit nonprofits and citizens in Monongalia County. In its 85 years of existence, the League has contributed more than $401,100 back to the community. You can also find Craft and Vendor sales at the Kingmont Community Building from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, in Worthington on Freedom Highway on Rt. 19 by Bittenger’s Sports Grill from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and at the Clinton District Fire Department outside of Morgantown from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be pop up shops happening at Mountain Creative, Hoot n Howl, and various other locally-owned stores.
Celebration of Lights
Miss Kasey loves to see the lights on her birthday. None of us are permitted to decorate until after Thanksgiving or Nov. 28, whichever comes last. While we trekked to Wheeling last year, we agreed that our own Morris Park has such beautiful lights and with signs showing people we know as donors. The Celebration of Lights is open Thursday-Sunday from 6-10 p.m. and features over 500 light displays. Traffic this year must enter from the Pleasant Valley/Kingmont side and exit to the Corridor to improve flow in and out of the park.
Birthdays
Mary Conaway, Landon Roach, Braylin Throne, Carissa Bainbridge, Kristen Toothman, Elisha Sine, Anna Marcozzi Besedich and Amy Jones.
Anniversaries
Happy Anniversary to Leslie and Greg Van Zant on Dec. 9. Also, a belated Happy Anniversary to Leisha and Nelson Elliott who celebrated in November.
Sympathy
Our deepest condolences to the family of Walter Sherry Sr. His obituary asked in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Littleton Assumption Food Pantry (in care of Elsie Doshen), 303 A Beaty Ave., Mannington, WV 26582. You may also make donations in his memory to Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in care of Father Vinci at 204 Furbee Ave., Mannington WV 26582. The family also thanks the caregivers at Saint Barbara’s nursing home for their love and care of Walter. This week, we lost another member of the Jones family with the passing of my cousin Mark, or as most of you know him as, “Poke.” He’d recently been diagnosed and while you remain optimistic in times like these, he was sadly called home. Please keep his father, Frank, in your prayers as well as his Uncles Pete and Jack who will continue to care for him as Poke was his only remaining son and caregiver.
Yesteryear
Here’s something to ponder. Have you ever seen a “Ladies Horse Mounting Stone”? Maybe you have and you didn’t know it! Also referred to as a carriage step/stoop, and an “upping stone” it was used like any other step for ladies to climb upon in order to mount a horse or step into a wagon or carriage gracefully. These were well in the days of side saddle riding (if ladies rode at all and quite helpful when rustling a large brood of children into the wagon after church). Stepping out of carriages could be tricky.
A lady in a long dress had to be careful not to stumble as she made her way to the pavement. However, gentlemen also used steps such as these to put less strain on the stirrup leathers when mounting and decreased the chances of the saddle slipping to one side, injuring the rider. Usually a measure of wealth, the most sophisticated of homes would boast charming structured little staircases of sleek stone, while the less socially inclined would have a few smooth rocks fused together. Normally if I saw steps I would think, “There was a house or building of some sort there several years ago.” Now, I’ll wonder if this was once the spot of such stones. While most were left to sink into the grass or were pulled out in favor of new sidewalks or expanding streets, you can still see these steps in W.Va. Placed at the church in the 1800’s, Forks of Coal Baptist Church in Alum Creek has a set up behind the church, neatly marked. If you’re on the corner of Greenbrier and the Boulevard in front of the old Holly Grove Mansion, Charleston you can see steps built with the grand home by Daniel Ruffner in 1815. You can also find two sets in the New Martinsville area near Washington St. on the East side and at the Northeast corner of Maple.
Red Velvet crinkles
Miss Kasey is a huge fan of red velvet (as evidenced by the absolutely scrumptious cupcakes that Marsha at Baker’s Nook made for her birthday last weekend. If you need any baked goods, give her a call!) A particular cookie recipe caught my eye the other day for Red Velvet Crinkles. It’s a fairly simple recipe and if you like the flavoring of this delectable dessert you might want to give it a go. Preheat the oven to 350F, in a large bowl beat 1 box red velvet cake mix, ⅓ cup veg. Oil, 2 large eggs, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour at medium speed for 2 minutes, stopping to scrape the sides of the bowl. Add ¼ teaspoon vanilla and beat until combined. Cover and refrigerate until firm, 2 hours. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Place 1 cup sugar and 1 cup powdered sugar in separate bowls. Scoop dough into 1 ½ inch balls; roll in sugar to coat and again in powdered sugar. Place 2 inches apart and slightly flatten cookies. Bake until the surface of cookies is cracked and edges look dry, 10-12 minutes. Let cool on pans for 5 minutes. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days, which if you’re like our family, they won’t last that long.
Contact me
Currently closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions, we’re still inside the building from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please give me a call at 304-367-2527 or email me at scummons@timeswv.com. Stay safe and keep that holiday spirit alive, Farmers!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.