Christmas In Our Town meeting
The next Christmas In Our Town meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Building upstairs. Volunteers are still needed in many areas. If you can’t attend a meeting and still would like to help the day of the event, email Barrackville2019@gmail.com. Veterans interested in riding on the veterans float contact Rockie or Debbie Filius.
“Holiday Who-Be What-Ee?” says the Grinch
Please join us Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9-11 a.m. for Breakfast with Santa. Barrackville PTO will offer a $5 breakfast plate. Everyone will get 2 pancakes and sausage links. A beverage of your choice is also included. We will be offering coffee, hot chocolate, hot tea, milk(chocolate), orange juice and water. Once you have your plate, you can pick the toppings you want on your pancakes. The Grinch movie will be playing for the children to watch after they eat breakfast and tell Santa what they would like for Christmas. If you’re unable to come or just plain busy, come drive by and pick up a plate. We will be offering “To Go” plates for $5. There will be a trolley offering complementary rides from the front of Barrackville School to the Barrackville Community Building every 15-20 minutes. Vehicle parking will be at the teacher parking lot above the Methodist Church. Be on the lookout though, the Grinch loves to steal Holiday Cheer. We will have a donation box for any toy donations if unable to attend our Toy Drive on Dec. 10 from 9-11 a.m. We cannot wait to see you all and hope everyone has a wonderful time at Christmas in Our Town afterwards!
Street Sign Contest
Barrackville Street Sign Decorating Contest is open to all Barrackville residents. No entry fee to participate. Poles must be chosen and decorated before Nov. 28.
Please make sure decorations do not obstruct road view or sidewalk access. Do not alter or permanently affix anything to the poles. Participants are responsible for removing all decorations after the contest is completed. Please, do not select a street pole that has a Stop Sign attached, these poles are not eligible for decoration. First prize is $150, second prize is $100 and third prize is $75.
Pick your pole and notify Sara Carpenter at 304-612-4730 or message her on Facebook with the street sign name and cross section. Mark your pole using ribbon or sign and have your sign decorated before Nov. 28. Get your request in EARLY! Some street signs are more popular to decorate than others. Winners will be announced on Dec. 3 on our Facebook page and will also be in the Barrackville Times WV column. Good luck and happy decorating.
Chili Hut
The Chili Hut will return to Christmas in Our Town on Dec. 3. Be sure to stop by for hotdogs and/or chili. They will be set up under the Methodist Church pavilion. Proceeds support the Barrackville Lions Club. We are looking for volunteers who would like to help with the Lions Club Chili Hut from 3-7 (or until sold out) on Dec. 3. Please reach out to Sharon Gump at 304-288-9845 if you’d like to donate an hour or more of your time to assist with serving. Thank you.
Christmas in Our Town Pageant
Doors open at noon at the YWCA, 2019 Pleasant Valley Rd., Fairmont and the pageant starts at 1 p.m. $5 admission 5 and under free. Text 304-657-7920 for info.
Bridge lighting ceremony
The lighting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge will take place on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m. There will be a memorial service presented by Pastor Stephanie Bennett. The Barrackville Covered Bridge 3rd Annual Lighting Ceremony will be in memory of Scott Tharp who passed away this year. A memorial tree will be placed so that anyone experiencing their own personal loss may place their loved one’s name on the tree to honor and remember them. Ornaments will be provided.
Fairview neighbor news
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 3-6 p.m. Eat in dining or carry out available. Phone 304-449-1904/1905 to place orders. Handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department. This will be our last sale of 2022, and we will begin again in 2023.
Barrackville contact info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville, Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
